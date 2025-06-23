Massive Fire Breaks Out At Banquet Hall Near DLF Moti Nagar In New Delhi

New Delhi: A massive fire broke out at a banquet hall near Delhi's DLF Moti Nagar area on Monday evening, prompting the Delhi Fire Services (DFS) to rush at least 24 fire tenders to the spot, an official said.

No casualties have been reported so far. The DFS official said the fire department received a call at around 8.47 pm. Initially, 18 fire tenders were dispatched to the spot. Six more have been sent later on. "We received a call regarding a fire at 8.47 pm at Golden Banquet Hall, opposite DLF Moti Nagar. A total of 24 fire tenders were rushed to the site," the official said.

Visuals from the scene showed thick plumes of smoke billowing into the night sky as flames engulfed large portions of the banquet hall. Efforts to douse the fire are still underway. Ambulances and police teams have been deployed at the site as a precautionary measure. Authorities have cordoned off the area to keep onlookers at a safe distance, and traffic movement on the adjoining road has been diverted.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. The DFS said further investigation will be carried out once the flames are under control and cooling operations are complete.