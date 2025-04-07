Massive Fire At Haridwar Chemical Factory Claims Two Lives, One Injured

Haridwar: A devastating fire broke out at a chemical factory on Ibrahimpur Marg in the Bahadarabad area, in Uttarahand late Sunday night. After nearly nine hours of relentless efforts, firefighters managed to bring the blaze under control by 6 am Monday. The incident claimed the lives of two individuals and left one injured. Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Pramod Singh Doval visited the scene to inspect the damage and oversee the investigation.

Tragic Loss of Lives

The deceased have been identified as factory owner Mahesh Chandra Agarwal, a resident of Harilok Colony, Jwalapur, and Sanjay, 21, son of Dalchand, a native of Nawab Nagar, Rampur, Uttar Pradesh. His present address was Zeeshan’s house, Ibrahimpur, under Pathri Police Station limits. Both victims succumbed to burn injuries. Their bodies have been sent for DNA sampling.

One employee, Jogendra Saini (44), a resident of Raisi, Laksar, Haridwar, sustained burn injuries and is receiving medical treatment.

Investigation Underway

SSP Pramod Singh Doval confirmed that a forensic investigation would be conducted to determine the cause of the fire and to verify if proper fire safety measures and standard operating procedures (SOPs) were being followed by the factory.

Fire Raged for Hours

Fire Safety Officer (FSO) Birbal Singh said the fire was reported around 9 pm on Sunday. The blaze intensified due to chemicals stored in the factory, making firefighting efforts extremely challenging. Eight fire engines were dispatched from Bhagwanpur, Roorkee, Mayapur and SIDCUL to control the inferno. A massive cloud of smoke was visible for kilometres around the area. The cause of the fire remains unknown, and a forensic team is currently examining the site.

