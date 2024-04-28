Massive Fire Breaks out at a Building in Noida's Sector 65

Massive Fire Breaks out at a Building in Noida's Sector 65

An official said probably short circuit triggered the fire at a leather manufacturing company that broke out at around 4.30 am. There were however, no casualties or injuries reported.

Gautam Buddha Nagar (Uttar Pradesh): A massive fire broke out at a building in Noida's Sector 65 in the wee hours of Sunday. As many as 15 fire tenders have reached the spot to douse the fire.

According to officials, the fire, which broke out due likely due a short circuit, has been extinguished. Social media visuals showed the flames engulfing the building from bottom to the top floor.

An official said the fire at a leather manufacturing company broke out at around 4.30am before 15 fire tenders were pressed into action as fire was doused. No casualties or injuries were reported.

This is the second major fire broke out in the area after a fire broke out at the Ghazipur landfill site in east Delhi with the officials citing hot and dry weather conditions as a possible cause of fire at the landfill.

Earlier in March, a fire broke out in two flats of a residential society in Greater Noida West and five fire tenders had rushed to the spot to douse off the blaze.

