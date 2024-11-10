ETV Bharat / state

Massive Explosion At Hotel In Telangana's Jubilee Hills; Woman Injured

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 3 hours ago

Hyderabad: A woman was injured in a massive explosion at a hotel in Jubilee Hills area of Telangana capital Hyderabad on Sunday which also left at least four nearby huts damaged.

The blast occurred at the Telangana Spice Kitchen located at Jubilee Hills Road No. 1 on Sunday morning reportedly due to the explosion of the compressor of the fridge. The impact of the explosion partially damaged the boundary wall of the hotel as the stones from the wall flew and fell on the huts at the Durga Bhavani Nagar, 100 meters away leaving them damaged too. An official said that at least four huts were damaged in the incident even as a woman was also injured. Many electric poles were also broken due to the explosion as per the official.

After receiving the information, the Jubilee Hills police reached the spot and launched an investigation into the cause of the explosion. DCP Vijaykumar and Jubilee Hills ACP Venkatagiri have also spoken to the hotel management to ascertain the actual cause of the explosion. Sources said that the hotel manager has been detained by the police and is being interrogated in connection with the case.

Khairatabad MLA Dana Nagender also visited the spot to take stock of the situation. He also met the locals to inquire about their well-being and also about the cause of the explosion.

JUBILEE HILLS HOTEL BLASTJUBILEE HILLS BLASTHOTEL BLAST HYDERABADTELANGANA HOTEL BLAST

