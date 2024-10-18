ETV Bharat / state

Massive Drug Bust In Bengaluru: Rs 21.17 Crore Seized At Foreign Post Office, 3 Held

Bengaluru's CCB seized drugs worth Rs 21.17 crore at the Foreign Post Office, uncovering narcotics hidden in 606 parcels from various countries.

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 56 minutes ago

Massive Drug Bust In Bengaluru: Rs 21.17 Crore Seized At Foreign Post Office, 3 Held (ETV Bharat)

Bengaluru: The Central Crime Branch (CCB) Anti-Narcotics Division has seized drugs valued at Rs 21.17 crore, which were imported through the Foreign Post Office in Chamarajpet. This operation followed the arrest of three individuals in three separate cases related to the supply of narcotics in September., police said.

In a joint effort, CCB officials collaborated with customs agents to monitor incoming parcels suspected of containing illegal substances. During the operation, they checked approximately 3,500 parcels from countries including the USA, United Kingdom, Thailand, and the Netherlands. Among these, 606 parcels were identified to contain narcotic substances, they said.

The haul included a significant quantity of various drugs- 28 Kg of hydro cannabis, 2,5569 doses of LSD, 1 Kg of MDMA crystals, 11,908 ecstasy pills, 770g of heroin, 102g of cocaine, 6.280 kg of amphetamine, 336 g of charas, 1 kg of cannabis oil, 445 g of methclean, 11 e-cigarettes, 102 ml of nicotine, and 400 grams of tobacco.

In a related incident, police detained over 50 individuals, including women, during a late-night raid at a suspected rave party near the Krishna Raja Sagara (KRS) Dam backwater area. The party, held on private land outside Mysuru, was reported for loud music and suspected drug use.

The operation was conducted under the supervision of Mysuru District Superintendent of Police Vishnuvardhan, alongside Additional SP Nagesh and DSP Karim Rawatar.

