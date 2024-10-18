ETV Bharat / state

Massive Drug Bust In Bengaluru: Rs 21.17 Crore Seized At Foreign Post Office, 3 Held

Bengaluru: The Central Crime Branch (CCB) Anti-Narcotics Division has seized drugs valued at Rs 21.17 crore, which were imported through the Foreign Post Office in Chamarajpet. This operation followed the arrest of three individuals in three separate cases related to the supply of narcotics in September., police said.

In a joint effort, CCB officials collaborated with customs agents to monitor incoming parcels suspected of containing illegal substances. During the operation, they checked approximately 3,500 parcels from countries including the USA, United Kingdom, Thailand, and the Netherlands. Among these, 606 parcels were identified to contain narcotic substances, they said.

The haul included a significant quantity of various drugs- 28 Kg of hydro cannabis, 2,5569 doses of LSD, 1 Kg of MDMA crystals, 11,908 ecstasy pills, 770g of heroin, 102g of cocaine, 6.280 kg of amphetamine, 336 g of charas, 1 kg of cannabis oil, 445 g of methclean, 11 e-cigarettes, 102 ml of nicotine, and 400 grams of tobacco.