Massive Boulder Blocks Haridwar-Rishikesh Railway Line In Uttarakhand; Trains Cancelled

The shooting stone rolled down the hill near Kali temple at Bhimgoda and broke the steel fence before blocking the railway track.

A clearing operation underway after a boulder fell on the Haridwar-Rishikesh track line, blocks the railway track at Bhimgoda, in Haridwar on Monday.
A clearing operation underway after a boulder fell on the Haridwar-Rishikesh track line, blocks the railway track at Bhimgoda, in Haridwar on Monday.
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : September 8, 2025 at 4:20 PM IST

Haridwar: A massive boulder blocked the Haridwar-Rishikesh railway track line in Uttarakhand on Monday prompting the Railways to cancel two trains and short terminate another.

According to officials, the boulder rolled down from the hill near the Kali temple at Bhimgoda area of Haridwar and blocked the rail track after breaking the iron fence.

A view of the damaged railway site after a boulder fell on the Haridwar-Rishikesh track line, blocks the railway track at Bhimgoda, in Haridwar on Monday.
A view of the damaged railway site after a boulder fell on the Haridwar-Rishikesh track line, blocks the railway track at Bhimgoda, in Haridwar on Monday.

The shooting stone has brought the train services on the Haridwar-Dehradun and Haridwar-Rishikesh rail route to a complete halt.

Two Train Cancelled, Another Short-terminated
In a statement on X, Northern Railway said that due to operational reasons, the following trains have been cancelled/short terminated/short originate, as per details mentioned below:

Cancellation Short Terminate/Originate Of Trains At Haridwar

  • Train No. 54464 Rishikesh - Chandausi Jn. JCO 08.09.2025 is cancelled.
  • Train No. 54463 Chandausi Jn. - Rishikesh JCO 09.09.2025 is cancelled.
  • Train No. 54463 Chandausi Jn. - Rishikesh JCO 08.09.2025 is Short Terminate at Haridwar

Soon after the shooting stone incident, Railway and district administration officials including RPF (Railway Protection Force) and GRP (Government Railway Police) employees rushed to the spot and restoration work was underway.

A clearing operation underway after a boulder fell on the Haridwar-Rishikesh track line, blocks the railway track at Bhimgoda, in Haridwar on Monday.
A clearing operation underway after a boulder fell on the Haridwar-Rishikesh track line, blocks the railway track at Bhimgoda, in Haridwar on Monday.

Uttarakhand is currently reeling under heavy rainfall which has led to floods and landslides across the state. The Gangotri and Yamunotri National Highways of the state are closed due to landslides.

