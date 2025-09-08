ETV Bharat / state

Massive Boulder Blocks Haridwar-Rishikesh Railway Line In Uttarakhand; Trains Cancelled

A clearing operation underway after a boulder fell on the Haridwar-Rishikesh track line, blocks the railway track at Bhimgoda, in Haridwar on Monday. ( ANI )

Haridwar: A massive boulder blocked the Haridwar-Rishikesh railway track line in Uttarakhand on Monday prompting the Railways to cancel two trains and short terminate another.

According to officials, the boulder rolled down from the hill near the Kali temple at Bhimgoda area of Haridwar and blocked the rail track after breaking the iron fence.

A view of the damaged railway site after a boulder fell on the Haridwar-Rishikesh track line, blocks the railway track at Bhimgoda, in Haridwar on Monday. (ANI)

The shooting stone has brought the train services on the Haridwar-Dehradun and Haridwar-Rishikesh rail route to a complete halt.