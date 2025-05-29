Massive Anti-encroachment Drive Continues In Gujarat's Ahmedabad; Several Illegal Structures Demolished In Bapunagar

Ahmedabad: The large-scale campaign by the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation in Gujarat against encroachments continues in the city with authorities razing many illegal structures in Bapunagar area on Thursday.

It is learnt that more than 400 structures were demolished by bulldozers in the Akbarnagar area located behind the SP office near Ajit Mill Square amid tight security arrangements.

Massive Anti-encroachment Drive Continues In Gujarat's Ahmedabad (ETV Bharat)

The team of the North Zone Estate Department of the Municipal Corporation led the action to demolish the illegally constructed houses. Five JCB machines and more than eight Hitachi machines were deployed on the spot amid tight police security.

ACP, H Division, R. D. Ojha said that tight police security arrangements were made for Akbarnagar demolition in Bapunagar. “10 SRP sections including 2 ACPs, 9 PIs and 400 policemen were deployed. The demolition of houses has been done peacefully,” he said.

According to officials, the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation administration had served notices to the residents to vacate the houses. In 2014, 221 people were allotted alternative houses in Vatva, but 76 families were still living in the houses built illegally.

The demolition drive was started by the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation on May 20 from Chandola lake area. Since then illegal constructions have been removed in many areas including Sarkhej, Juhapura and Saraspur.