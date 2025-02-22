Mass Wedding Scam: Organisers Vanish Leaving Families Stranded

Rajkot: The organisers of Rajkot Sarvajatiya Samuh Lagna allegedly fled with the funds on the day of mass wedding of 28 couples.

Families had paid Rs 15,000 to Rs 40,000 per bride and groom, trusting smooth execution of the event organised under Rashivanshi Samaj in Rajkot. But when the families arrived at the wedding venue near Madhapar, they found that the organisers had vanished without a trace. The mass marriage was organised in front of ADB Hotel at Madhapar. Panic spread as attendees from Rajkot and nearby districts realised they had been deceived, leaving brides in tears as they prepared to return.

Vitthalbhai, who had come for his son's wedding, said the organizers fled after collecting lakhs of rupees for the mass marriage. Priyankaben, dressed as a bride for one of the biggest days of her life, said she arrived at the venue along with her family at 5 am. "But no arrangements had been made and the mandap was empty. The organizers were nowhere to be seen," she said. Shilpaben Baghatriya, who had come to the venue for her brother-in-law's daughter's wedding, said that the organizers took Rs 15,000 from both the families of the bride and groom promising a lucrative job to the groom as soon as the marriage was over.

A police officer blessing newly weds after solemnising their marriage at the venue (ETV Bharat)

However, police rushed to the venue on being informed and solemnised the marriages of seven couples at the venue. The dinner for the marriage reception was organised by a social organisation, Bhola Baba Trust. ACP Radhika Bharai said that the police will provide all kinds of help to the couples. She said the police will get the rest of the couples married and action will be taken against the organisers basing on a complaint filed by the victims.