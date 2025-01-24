ETV Bharat / state

Mass Turtle Deaths Along Chennai Coast Raise Concerns Among Environmentalists

Chennai: Sea turtles, the world's oldest and most important marine species, are dying at an alarming rate along Chennai's coast—between Neelangarai and Kovalam—triggering serious worries among environmentalists. The fatalities are being blamed on human activity, but a thorough probe exposes the causes and recommends steps required to safeguard these crucial species.

A Deepening Crisis

Talking to ETV Bharat, Sugraja Dharani, founder of the Tree NGO, spoke about the causes of deaths and preventive measures. The organisation has been working on sea turtle conservation since 2002, and their efforts involve engaging fishing communities, conducting patrolling, and creating awareness across Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, southern Odisha, and Goa. “These initiatives are coordinated with government agencies such as the forest department, fisheries department, coastal police, and coast guard,” he said.

A dead turtle lying on the beach (ETV Bharat)

Key Causes of Deaths

Fishing Practices: December to April is the nesting season for sea turtles. Turtles migrate from the Gulf of Mannar to beaches in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and Odisha to lay eggs.

As part of this migration, they swim close to the Chennai coast, often within 5 km of the shore. However, motorised fishing boats, which are required by law to fish beyond 5 nautical miles (9.26 km), often operate closer to the coast to save fuel costs.

Similarly, during the prawn and crab fishing season, nets are cast close to the shore, which traps turtles. Some researchers have found that prawns are a favourite food for turtles, who get attracted to them and get caught in nets.

Fishermen too corroborated the version, saying that during every fishing activity, at least four turtles get caught in their nets, with some of them even dying.

Data revealed that fewer turtles laid eggs last year in Tamil Nadu and other global nesting sites such as Costa Rica, Mexico, and Odisha’s Rushikulya.

“Every alternate year, female turtles come back to the same spot to lay their eggs. More turtle fatalities from entanglements in fishing nets have been reported this year as a result of an increase in turtle migration,” per the experts.

“Other significant risks that result in harm and death include pollution, abandoned fishing nets, and plastic waste,” they said.

Dead sea turtle (ETV Bharat)

Statistics Highlighting the Problem

From December 30, 2024, to January 2025: