Mass Suicide In Delhi: Bihar Man, His Four Specially-Abled Daughters Allegedly End Lives In Rangpuri

New Delhi: In a tragic incident, a man from Bihar along with his four specially-abled daughters allegedly died by suicide after consuming poisonous substance in Delhi's Rangpuri area. Police recovered the bodies on Friday three days after the mass suicide.

A police official said that they received a distress call by locals from the area on Friday night who informed police that a foul smell was emanating from the rented accommodation of the family in Rangpuri.

Acting on the information, a team of police was rushed to the spot. Police broke the lock of the house late on Friday night and took out the bodies and sent them for post-mortem. Preliminary investigation has suggested that the mass suicide took place three days ago.

The deceased man, 50, whose identification was not immediately known, was living in a rented house in Rangpuri village and worked as a carpenter at a private hospital in Vasant Kunj. The family was originally from Chhapra district of Bihar. The mother of the girls died of cancer some years ago.

Police have launched an investigation into the alleged mass suicide even as the family of the deceased man in Bihar has been informed about the incident. The police have not found any suicide note from the spot. Since the incident, the local police as well as the forensic team have been inspecting the spot. All the bodies have been sent for post-mortem and will be handed over to the family after the requisite legal formalities.

Suicide is not a solution: If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.