Mass Protest In Jaipur Against Waqf Amendment Act, Muslim Organisations Vow To Continue Agitation

Jaipur: Massive protests have erupted in Jaipur on Thursday against the Waqf Amendment Act, 2025. The protests are led by members of the Muslim community under the banner of the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB).

The protest, held at Shaheed Samarak, saw the participation of a large number of men and women voicing their opposition to the amendment and demanding its immediate withdrawal.

Protesters carried placards and raised slogans against what they called an 'unjust and unconstitutional' law targeting Muslim religious properties. Rajasthan Waqf Board President Khanu Khan Budhwali slammed the selective approach of the Centre.

He told ETV Bharat, "The Constitution, as envisioned by Dr B R Ambedkar, ensures equality to all citizens. But why are reforms being forced upon only one community?"

"The new law turns corrupt departments like the Collectorate into wholesale dealers of Waqf properties. The BJP government is targeting only one community. This is nothing but a move to weaken the Constitution," he alleged.

Abdul Latif Arko, President of the Muslim Teli Mahapanchayat, demanded complete withdrawal of the amendment. "Our objection is not just to one clause, but to the entire Act. The government want to seize Muslim Waqf properties through this law," he said.

"Today's protest was symbolic. If our voices are not heard, we are ready to hold indefinite protests across the country. Today it is Muslims, tomorrow, it may be Sikhs or Christians," Arko said.

Anwar Shah, former secretary of the Jama Masjid Committee, slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not addressing the concerns of all communities. "The Prime Minister talks about 140 crore Indians, but a country is like a body; if even one limb is in pain, the body is not healthy. This law has been made without taking Muslims into confidence. We urge the Centre to respect our sentiments," Shah added.

Mohammad Nazim, the Rajasthan State President of Jamaat-e-Islami Hind, emphasised the constitutional right to protest. He said, "We have submitted a memorandum to the Collector in the name of the President of India. Our protest is peaceful and democratic, and we will continue organising programs against this."

Yasmeer Farooqui, a member of AIMPLB, said, "This protest is an assertion of our democratic rights granted by the Constitution. The Waqf Amendment Bill is a violation of those rights." Sabia Parveen, also associated with Jamaat-e-Islami Hind, called the bill "completely unconstitutional" and said it must be opposed by all who believe in justice and equality.