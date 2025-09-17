ETV Bharat / state

Masked Robbers Decamp With Cash, Gold From SBI Branch In Karnataka's Vijayapura; Second Bank Heist In 4 Months

Vijayapura: Tuesday evening, armed robbers allegedly looted cash and gold, estimated to be worth crores of rupees, at gunpoint from State Bank of India (SBI) branch in Chadchana town here in Karnataka. Shockingly, this is the second such instance of bank robbery in Vijayapura district in a span of four months.

Police sources said, at around 6:30 PM, the robbers, armed with country pistols and deadly weapons, came to the bank wearing masks and military-style clothes. They then threatened and tied up the manager, cashier and other staff of the bank, before fleeing with cash and gold ornaments. The exact amount of cash and gold looted is yet to be ascertained.

Receiving information, Vijayapura SP Laxman Nimbargi and senior police officials reached the bank for an investigation. Dog squad and fingerprint experts also arrived at the spot to conduct a thorough examination. As part of the probe, bank's CCTV footages were retrieved and information collected from all bank staff and officials. Locals, meanwhile, gathered in front of the bank after the news spread.

"We rushed to the spot after information was received about theft of cash and gold ornaments in the bank. At present, there is no clarity on how much money and gold ornaments have been stolen. Investigation is underway. Only after the arrival of the senior bank officials, clear information about the stolen cash and gold ornaments will be available. We can only share complete information after all details are available with us," informed SP Nimbargi after an on-spot investigation.