Masked Assailants Fire At Jewellery Shop In Punjab's Ferozepur

Ferozepur: Two masked assailants fired at the owner of a jewellery shop at Zira in Ferozepur district of Punjab on Monday.

A staff of Kanda Jewellers, owned by Sukhwinder Singh Kanda, was opening the shop when the two armed assailants arrived at the spot on a two-wheeler and fired at him before fleeing. A bullet fired by the assailants hit the glass door of the shop. Police reached the spot and started a probe. The CCTV footage is being examined to identify the culprits. Congress MLA Kulbir Singh Zira also reached the spot and asked the police to nab the culprits soon. He said if the police does not nab the culprits soon, then traders of Zira will stage a bandh. He said, Zira said since the Aam Aadmi Party formed its government in Punjab, Ferozepur has become Chorpur. "The Punjab government has failed and is being run by gangsters. If the police does not arrest the culprits, an indefinite bandh will be imposed in the town," he said.

Raghubir Singh Rajput of the traders' association said the traders of the town are in fear of gangsters. He urged the police to take concrete steps to avoid recurrence of such incidents in future. Several incidents of firing at traders have been reported from across Punjab in the last year. In October last year, two bike-borne men took a jeweller hostage in his shop, fired gunshots, and took away gold and silver jewelry in Lohgarh area of Zirakpur.