Pride Of Jodhpur: Temperamental Marwari Horses Prevail Over Thoroughbreds Yet Not Used In Polo

Jodhpur: The Marwari horse, a rare breed is considered one of the best in the world. Known for its jot temper, there are hardly any trainers for the horses in the country.

Polo is quite popular in the Marwar region of Rajasthan and is played during winter. But as the Marwari horse is notorious for its temper and the fact that there are hardly any trainers for the breed, it is not used in the games. Rather thoroughbred horses from abroad are used in the games despite the fact that they are no match for the Marwari horses. The horses that are raised in Jodhpur and nearby areas are exported in abundance but rarely used in sports in India.

Prashant Kachhwaha, treasurer of Jodhpur Horse Club and member of All India Marwari Horse Society, said Marwari horses participate in sports events like Andrews Race and beat thoroughbreds. They can be used in polo as well if trained properly, he said.

Not used in polo because of hot temperament

Country's well-known polo player Simran Shergill said Marwari horses have a very hot temperament and hence are not used in games like polo where thoroughbreds from Argentina and other places are used. Shergill said he has been playing polo in Jodhpur for the last 20 years. Experts said a round of polo is of seven minutes and owing to the Marwari horse's temperament, it cannot be controlled in such short duration.

Specialty of Marwari horses

A Marwari horse is identified by its ears which are bent inwards. The ears in some horses are so bent that their ends touch each other. Due to their thin legs and strong hooves, the horses can run fast over long distances. Their shoulder bones are less inclined than other breeds. Marwari horses are known for their loyalty, bravery and intelligence and are mostly used for horse riding.

Home of the Marwari breed

The Marwari breed of horse are raised in Malani region, which is spread over Barmer, Jalore and other areas of Marwar. The excellent performance of Marwari horses in the medieval wars is recorded in history. Due to the strength of its legs and hooves, it has been known to travel long distances. The villages in Malani region, Nagar, Gudha, Jasol, Sindhari, Bakhasar, Posana, Badgaon, Daspan and some areas of Sanchore tehsil in Jalore district and some areas of North Gujarat are traditionally called the home of the Marwari horse. People fond of Marwari horses have taken the breed to Udaipur, Jaipur, Ajmer and even to Gujarat and Kathiawar and other states.

Marwari horse in literature

Marwari horses have been lauded in the Bhaat literature of Rajasthan. There are stories of their heroic exploits including jumping over the howdahs of elephants and crossing high walls of cities and forts. Some famous horses like Maharana Pratap's 'Chetak', Amar Singh Rathore's 'Udal', which crossed the walls of Agra Fort, folk deity Pabuji's 'Kesar Kalmi' and Veer Durga Das' 'Arbud' are mentioned in history.

Horse show held every year

Kachhwaha said that there is a lot of demand for Marwari breed of horses. "We trade them and organize a horse show every year in Jodhpur. Apart from this, we also inspire the youth to ride the horse," he said.