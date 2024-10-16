Marwar Mahotsav 2024: Two-Day Most-Awaited Cultural Festival Kicks Off In Jodhpur

Jodhpur: A two-day festival Marwar Mahotsav, organised by the Rajasthan Tourism Department in Suryanagari. The event started with a grand ceremony at Umaid State Stadium on Wednesday.

The festival commenced with the Surya Aaradhana program at the parking lot of Mehrangarh Fort. Thereafter, a heritage walk was held from Mehrangarh Fort to Ghantaghar via Jaipol, Fateh Pol Rani Sar, Padamsar, Singhpol, Juni Dhan Mandi, Aada Bazaar, and Kunj Bihari Mandir Katla Bazaar.

Assistant Director of the Rajasthan Tourism Department, Dr Sarita Firoda, said, "The tourist season starts in Jodhpur on October 1; during this time, Marwar Mahotsav is organised to make tourists familiar with the state's culture. It is a centre of attraction for domestic and foreign tourists."

There will be cultural evenings on both days, and various celebrities and famous folk artists will show their colourful performances. The evening event on the second day will be held at the dunes of Osian.

The BSF in the stadium also conducted a camel tattoo show and a military weapon exhibition. Apart from this, a moustache competition, turban tying competition, Marwar Shri competition, Miss Marwar competition, tug of war competition, and Matka race competition were organised in the stadium. In addition, an exhibition of handicraft products was organised in Samrat Ashok Udyan.

A cultural evening will be organised in the amphitheatre, where famous folk singer Ghazi Khan will present his wonderful performances.