25-Year-Old Married Woman Gang-Raped, Dies By Suicide in Rajasthan's Dholpur

Dholpur: A case of gang rape of a 25-year-old married woman by two neighbouring youths has come to light in a village of Kolari police station area. After the incident, the victim allegedly died by suicide. After receiving the information, the police swung into action and reached the spot on Saturday and inspected the scene. At the same time, the police got the post-mortem of the body done by the medical board.

CO Anup Kumar Yadav said that the victim woman took her life. He said that the family has lodged a criminal case of gang rape against two neighbouring youths. The report alleged that the two youths entered the house on Friday night and gang raped the married woman. Fearing public shame, the victim ended her life at home.

The CO said that the police reached the spot and inspected the scene. The medical board has conducted the post-mortem of the dead body and a case has been registered against the accused. The CO said that strict legal action will be taken in the case.

The accused absconding: After the incident, both the accused youths ran away from the village. CO Anup Kumar Yadav said that the police team raided the village, but the accused had absconded after the incident. Different police teams are checking the possible hideouts of the accused. He said that the accused will be arrested soon.

(Suicide is not a solution. If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)