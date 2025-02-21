Married Woman From Delhi Gang-Raped In Bengaluru; 3 Held

Bengaluru: The city's Koramangala police have arrested three accused on charges of gang-raping a woman and are interrogating them further. The woman who was allegedly raped is undergoing treatment at a private hospital. The police, who have registered a rape case, have arrested Ajith, Vishwas, and Shivu, who are from West Bengal and Uttarakhand. Another accused is absconding and a search is underway to trace him, the police said on Friday.

The married victim, who is from New Delhi, used to work as a welcome girl at weddings and other events. When she was coming to Koramangala to meet her friend last night, the four accused, speaking as acquaintances, lured her and took her to a hotel and gang-raped her, police said. It is also alleged that they snatched her money and mobile phone and fled in the wee hours of Friday.

The victim called the police helpline and informed them about her ordeal. Koramangala police registered a case and apprehended three people. Police said that all the arrested people were working as cooks in a hotel.

Speaking about the case, South East Division Deputy Commissioner of Police Sara Fatima said, "Three people have been arrested and are being questioned in connection with the rape of a woman. The accused took the woman on the pretext of meeting her friend and raped her. The victim has been admitted to a private hospital. After the woman recovers, a statement will be taken and further legal action will be taken."