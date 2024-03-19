Married Woman Dies in Sangam City; Her Parents Set House of in-Laws on Fire

Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh): After a married woman died in the Sangam city of Prayagraj, her parents set fire to the lady's in-laws' house killing the mother-in-law and father-in-law on Monday night.

Police sources said, the deceased Anshika Kesharwani, a resident of Dhumanganj area, was married to Anshu Kesharwani, a resident of Muthiganj in February, 2023.

Upon receiving information, police swung into action and summoned a fire brigade team who rushed to the spot and rescued five people who were affected due to the flames.

However, when police forces went inside after controlling the fire, they found the burnt bodies of the in-laws- Shobha Devi and Rajendra Kesharwani.

Police has initiated legal action by registering a case against the Anshu's family after the maternal family accused the in-laws of murdering the woman on charges of dowry.

On Monday night, Anshu's family called his wife Anshika's parents and informed that she had shut the door of the room since 3 pm and was not opening it. Anshika's parents, worried and concerned rushed to their daughter's in law's house in Mutthiganj.

They were forced to break the door, after which they found Anshika's deadbody. The angry parents in a frenzy accused Anshika's in laws of killing their daughter for dowry. A huge squabble took place after which Anshika's parents decided to set the house on fire.

Anshu's house had rented a furniture shop and warehouse on the lower floor, due to which the flames spread quickly to the upper floor. Police have detained of Anshika's family members and are currently interrogating them.