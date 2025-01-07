Married Couple Among Seven Booked For Drug Trafficking In Kashmir

Srinagar: A married couple was among seven drug peddlers arrested by Jammu & Kashmir Police across Kashmir in its crackdown against drug menace. An official spokesperson said that a police team stopped an auto near the shrine of Syed Mansoor shrine in Srinagar’s Zaldagar and seized narcotics consignment from it.
The official said that two individuals including a married couple on board were arrested from an auto bearing (JK01H-9826). The duo was identified as Ahmad Sheikh and his wife Uzma Wasim of Hamdania Colony Bemina in Srinagar.
"During the search, a substantial quantity of narcotic substances was recovered from their possession," the official added. During an investigation led by Station House Office Police Station MR Ganj, police found that the married couple used their rickshaw and family cover to deceive authorities while selling narcotics among the youth, police said.
They were slapped with a case under the NDPS Act while investigation is underway. Likewise, a police team arrested a drug peddler during a routine checking at Sazgaripora on January 3. He was identified as Waseem Ahmad Bafanda son of Ghulam Ahmad of Dangerpora Mallabagh Hazratbal.
“During the search, officers recovered a substantial quantity of contraband substance and ₹3,020 from his possession,” the official added.
During investigations, two more individuals identified as Waqar Ahmad Duloo, resident of Government Housing Colony Ellahi Bagh Srinagar and Mohammad Rafiq Pattoo were arrested along with a substantial quantity of contraband substances," the official said.
In Ganderbal, police arrested a drug peddler identified as Imtiyaz Ahmad Mir, a resident of Benhama Lar. During searches, 3.81 Kgs of Bhang Patri and 32 grams of Charas were recovered from Mir's possession, the spokesperson added. In Pulwama, a Naka party from Police Post Newa intercepted a vehicle (JK13B-0980) driven by Hilal Ahmed Wani, a resident of Zadoora. During the search, a nylon sack containing 12.650 kgs of Charas Powder was recovered, officials said.
The Jammu and Kashmir Police said they have charged the accused under several sections of the NDPS Act. It urged people to share information on drug peddling for strict action.