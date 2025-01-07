ETV Bharat / state

Married Couple Among Seven Booked For Drug Trafficking In Kashmir

Srinagar: A married couple was among seven drug peddlers arrested by Jammu & Kashmir Police across Kashmir in its crackdown against drug menace. An official spokesperson said that a police team stopped an auto near the shrine of Syed Mansoor shrine in Srinagar’s Zaldagar and seized narcotics consignment from it.

The official said that two individuals including a married couple on board were arrested from an auto bearing (JK01H-9826). The duo was identified as Ahmad Sheikh and his wife Uzma Wasim of Hamdania Colony Bemina in Srinagar.

"During the search, a substantial quantity of narcotic substances was recovered from their possession," the official added. During an investigation led by Station House Office Police Station MR Ganj, police found that the married couple used their rickshaw and family cover to deceive authorities while selling narcotics among the youth, police said.

They were slapped with a case under the NDPS Act while investigation is underway. Likewise, a police team arrested a drug peddler during a routine checking at Sazgaripora on January 3. He was identified as Waseem Ahmad Bafanda son of Ghulam Ahmad of Dangerpora Mallabagh Hazratbal.