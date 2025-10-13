ETV Bharat / state

Surrendered Naxalite Couple Marries At Police Station In Chhattisgarh, Symbolising Hope And Change

The couple, Sagar Hirdo and Sachila Mandvi, once members of a Naxalite group, shunned the path of violence last year and joined the mainstream.

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : October 13, 2025 at 8:48 PM IST

Kanker: A story of hope and transformation has emerged from Chhattisgarh’s Kanker district, where a surrendered Naxalite couple tied the knot at a police station with full community support and celebration.

The couple, Sagar Hirdo and Sachila Mandvi, once members of a Naxalite group, shunned the path of violence last year and joined the mainstream after getting inspired by government rehabilitation schemes. This year, they expressed their desire to marry.

In an exemplary gesture, the Pakhanjur police administration organised their wedding and arranged everything from food to decoration at the venue. Officers even donned colourful suits to attend the ceremony as guests and witness the couple take traditional vows around the sacred fire. Pakhanjur Police Station in-charge Laxman Kewat and Gondahur Police Station in-charge facilitated the wedding.

“We surrendered in 2024. After that, we worked with the police. We talked and then decided to get married,” said the bride, Sachila. “We surrendered together. She asked me to marry her, and we agreed,” added Sagar.

Both Sagar and Sachila had been associated with Naxalite groups for several years before surrendering in 2024. They have since been working with the police force, where their friendship turned into companionship.

“During the consecration of the new police station temple, we decided to organise a marriage for the surrendered Naxalites who wished to wed. Both were married at an auspicious time,” said Kewat.

He said the ceremony was completed with traditional rituals and blessings from locals, especially elders in the village. The officer termed the event a symbol of peace, trust, and reintegration. “The marriage sends a message of hope for a Naxal-free Chhattisgarh, showing that even those who once took up arms can return to a life of normalcy and love,” he said.

SURRENDERED NAXALITE COUPLE MARRYKANKER CHHATTISGARHNAXAL REHABILITATIONANTI NAXAL CAMPAIGN SUCCESS

