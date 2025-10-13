ETV Bharat / state

Surrendered Naxalite Couple Marries At Police Station In Chhattisgarh, Symbolising Hope And Change

Surrendered Naxalite Couple Marries At Police Station In Chhattisgarh, Symbolising Hope And Change ( ETV Bharat )

By ETV Bharat English Team Published : October 13, 2025 at 8:48 PM IST 2 Min Read

Kanker: A story of hope and transformation has emerged from Chhattisgarh’s Kanker district, where a surrendered Naxalite couple tied the knot at a police station with full community support and celebration. The couple, Sagar Hirdo and Sachila Mandvi, once members of a Naxalite group, shunned the path of violence last year and joined the mainstream after getting inspired by government rehabilitation schemes. This year, they expressed their desire to marry. In an exemplary gesture, the Pakhanjur police administration organised their wedding and arranged everything from food to decoration at the venue. Officers even donned colourful suits to attend the ceremony as guests and witness the couple take traditional vows around the sacred fire. Pakhanjur Police Station in-charge Laxman Kewat and Gondahur Police Station in-charge facilitated the wedding. Surrendered Naxalite Couple Marries At Police Station In Chhattisgarh, Symbolising Hope And Change (ETV Bharat)