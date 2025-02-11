ETV Bharat / state

Marriage Fraudster Arrested For Rape After Wife Uncovers Deception Through FB Friend

Pathanamthitta: A man who had previously deceived three women through marriage fraud in Kerala has now been caught by the police following a complaint of rape from his fourth wife who received information about him from his second wife who happened to be her Facebook friend.

The fraudster was trapped after the woman from Alappuzha, whom he met on Facebook and later married, filed the complaint. Police said on Tuesday that the accused Deepu Philip (36), a native of Vellarikundu in Kasaragod district, and a resident of Pramadam in this district, was arrested after an extensive investigation by the Konni police.

The investigation revealed that he had sexually assaulted the woman between March 1, 2022, and February 7 of this year, they said. Deepu's fraudulent activities began a decade ago when he married a woman from Vellarikundu, Kasaragod. After acquiring her gold jewelry and money, he abandoned her along with their two children.

Later, he fled to Tamil Nadu with another woman from Kasaragod and lived with her for some time before disappearing. He then moved to Ernakulam, where he got close to another woman and lived with her for a while.

Eventually, he met the woman from Alappuzha through Facebook, built a relationship with her, and later married her in Arthunkal. According to police, a cunning Deepu, whenever he meets a woman, always begins by saying that he is an orphan.

"He emotionally convinces them that if he gets married, he will have a life of his own and that it will ease the pain of loneliness. He manipulates them into believing this and traps them in his web.

"Once in a relationship, he lives with them and takes advantage of them sexually. However, as his interest fades he moves on to find his next victim. This is how he deceived three women in the past," a police officer said.