ETV Bharat / state

Marriage Bureau Fined For Match-Fixing Failure In Kannur

A man from Kannur has won a case against a marriage bureau for not keeping their commitment after waiting a year with no suitable match.

Marriage Bureau Fined For Match Fixing Failure In Kannur
Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 2 hours ago

Kannur: After a year-long wait with no suitable match, a young man from Kannur has won a case against a local marriage bureau for failing to fulfil their service promise. The Kannur Consumer Disputes Redressal Forum has ordered the bureau to pay Rs 7,000 in compensation to the complainant.

According to the complaint, the bureau assured the man that they would find a suitable bride within two months after he paid a registration fee of Rs 4,900. However, despite repeated follow-ups, the promised match was never found.

The forum's order directs the bureau to pay Rs 5,000 in compensation and an additional Rs 2,000 will be charged to cover court costs." bringing the total to Rs 7,000. This ruling underscores the forum's commitment to ensuring accountability in consumer services.

Read More

  1. Bride Flees with Jewelry, Cash Before Wedding in Kanpur, Groom Files Complaint
  2. Marriage On The Rocks, Train On Wrong Tracks: Station Master's OK To Wife Costs Railways Crores

Kannur: After a year-long wait with no suitable match, a young man from Kannur has won a case against a local marriage bureau for failing to fulfil their service promise. The Kannur Consumer Disputes Redressal Forum has ordered the bureau to pay Rs 7,000 in compensation to the complainant.

According to the complaint, the bureau assured the man that they would find a suitable bride within two months after he paid a registration fee of Rs 4,900. However, despite repeated follow-ups, the promised match was never found.

The forum's order directs the bureau to pay Rs 5,000 in compensation and an additional Rs 2,000 will be charged to cover court costs." bringing the total to Rs 7,000. This ruling underscores the forum's commitment to ensuring accountability in consumer services.

Read More

  1. Bride Flees with Jewelry, Cash Before Wedding in Kanpur, Groom Files Complaint
  2. Marriage On The Rocks, Train On Wrong Tracks: Station Master's OK To Wife Costs Railways Crores

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

MARRIAGE BUREAU FINEDMATCH FIXING FAILUREMATCH FIXING FAILURE IN KANNURMATCH FIXING KANNUR

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Abandoned by Love, Embraced by Faith: The Lives of Leprosy-Free Women at Tapovan

Fading Literature: Delhi's Famed Urdu Bazaar On Last Legs

Explained: How Navy's 4th Nuclear-Powered Submarine Launch Enhances India's Strategic Sea Power

Explained | How The World Is Increasingly Moving Towards Solar Energy

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.