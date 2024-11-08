Marriage Bureau Fined For Match-Fixing Failure In Kannur

Kannur: After a year-long wait with no suitable match, a young man from Kannur has won a case against a local marriage bureau for failing to fulfil their service promise. The Kannur Consumer Disputes Redressal Forum has ordered the bureau to pay Rs 7,000 in compensation to the complainant.

According to the complaint, the bureau assured the man that they would find a suitable bride within two months after he paid a registration fee of Rs 4,900. However, despite repeated follow-ups, the promised match was never found.

The forum's order directs the bureau to pay Rs 5,000 in compensation and an additional Rs 2,000 will be charged to cover court costs." bringing the total to Rs 7,000. This ruling underscores the forum's commitment to ensuring accountability in consumer services.

