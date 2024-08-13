Marksmen With Russian Dragunov SVD To Keep Eagle Eye On Delhi

New Delhi: Specially trained marksmen (sharp shooter) armed with Russia-made Dragunov SVD rifles will keep an eagle’s eye on each and every movement during the Independence Day celebrations on Thursday in the national capital.
At a recent meeting in the Home ministry, it was decided to deploy such specially trained marksmen in different strategic locations in Delhi. The meeting that was attended by senior officials from India’s security establishment including Intelligence Bureau (IB), National Investigation Agency (NIA), paramilitary forces, representatives from the Army also discussed the Pennsylvania assassination attack on former US President Donald Trump.
“Following the meeting it was decided to depute marksmen at strategic locations of the national capital,” said a senior official privy to the meeting to ETV Bharat on Tuesday.
The marksmen, a special unit of the Delhi police, was raised during the G20 summit in Delhi. The personnel of the unit are specially trained to use Russia-made Dragunov SVD rifles.
Dragunov SVD rifles
The Russian Dragunov sniper rifle is renowned for its accuracy and long-range capability. It uses a powerful 7.62x54mmR cartridge that can penetrate body armor and soft targets at long ranges. Dragunov is proficient at ranges of 700-800 meters, a capability deemed adequate by the security agencies. Dragunov also allows for rapid follow-up shots due to its semi-automatic nature.
In addition, the central security agencies including IB, NIA have been asked to initiate a proper and prompt coordination with other security agencies to maintain the law and order situation, the official stated.
It is worth mentioning that Delhi Police have been coordinating the other security arrangements in view of the Independence Day celebration. Over 3,000 traffic police officers, more than 10,000 police personnel and 700 AI-based facial recognition cameras have already been deployed in the national capital ahead of Independence Day celebrations.
Meanwhile, security agencies are presently interrogating Rizwan Abdul Haji Ali, a wanted terrorist and a member of the Pune module of ISIS, arrested by a special team of Delhi Police recently from the Delhi-Faridabad border. The NIA had earlier declared a reward of Rs 3 lakh reward on his head.
“As of now, his (Ali’s) interrogation revealed that he was conducting a survey to carry out possible attacks on Delhi-NCR based VIPs,” another official said.
Meanwhile, the Home Ministry has asked the state chief secretaries and administrators of UTs to celebrate the Independence Day with grandeur, gaiety, fervour and enthusiasm.
In a communication, the Ministry asked states to celebrate Independence Day at state level, district level, sub-divisional level and panchayat level.
Swachh Bharat campaign in prominent locations
This apart, the Home Ministry has also called for identification of the most prominent location of each district in the state and UT and carry out a fortnight or month long campaign to keep it 'Swachh' through voluntary civil action.
“School students, NSS, NCC, youth organisations and social groups may be associated with this effort. Tree plantation campaign will be held by Government Departments and Educational Institutions to spread awareness for conservation of environment, thereby making a contribution to mitigate climate changes on Earth and preserve the natural environment,” the ministry said.
Independence Day Celebration in Delhi
The ceremony at Red Fort includes presentation of a Guard of Honour by the Armed Forces and the Delhi Police to the Prime Minister, unfurling of the National Flag accompanied by singing of the National Anthem and firing of 21-Gun Salute, showering of flower petals by the helicopters of Indian Air Force, speech by the Prime Minister, singing of the National Anthem immediately after PM’s speech and release of tri-coloured balloons in the end.
There will be an “At Home” reception too at Rashtrapati Bhawan.
