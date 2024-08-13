ETV Bharat / state

Marksmen With Russian Dragunov SVD To Keep Eagle Eye On Delhi

New Delhi: Specially trained marksmen (sharp shooter) armed with Russia-made Dragunov SVD rifles will keep an eagle’s eye on each and every movement during the Independence Day celebrations on Thursday in the national capital.

At a recent meeting in the Home ministry, it was decided to deploy such specially trained marksmen in different strategic locations in Delhi. The meeting that was attended by senior officials from India’s security establishment including Intelligence Bureau (IB), National Investigation Agency (NIA), paramilitary forces, representatives from the Army also discussed the Pennsylvania assassination attack on former US President Donald Trump.

“Following the meeting it was decided to depute marksmen at strategic locations of the national capital,” said a senior official privy to the meeting to ETV Bharat on Tuesday.

The marksmen, a special unit of the Delhi police, was raised during the G20 summit in Delhi. The personnel of the unit are specially trained to use Russia-made Dragunov SVD rifles.

Dragunov SVD rifles

The Russian Dragunov sniper rifle is renowned for its accuracy and long-range capability. It uses a powerful 7.62x54mmR cartridge that can penetrate body armor and soft targets at long ranges. Dragunov is proficient at ranges of 700-800 meters, a capability deemed adequate by the security agencies. Dragunov also allows for rapid follow-up shots due to its semi-automatic nature.

In addition, the central security agencies including IB, NIA have been asked to initiate a proper and prompt coordination with other security agencies to maintain the law and order situation, the official stated.

It is worth mentioning that Delhi Police have been coordinating the other security arrangements in view of the Independence Day celebration. Over 3,000 traffic police officers, more than 10,000 police personnel and 700 AI-based facial recognition cameras have already been deployed in the national capital ahead of Independence Day celebrations.

Meanwhile, security agencies are presently interrogating Rizwan Abdul Haji Ali, a wanted terrorist and a member of the Pune module of ISIS, arrested by a special team of Delhi Police recently from the Delhi-Faridabad border. The NIA had earlier declared a reward of Rs 3 lakh reward on his head.

“As of now, his (Ali’s) interrogation revealed that he was conducting a survey to carry out possible attacks on Delhi-NCR based VIPs,” another official said.