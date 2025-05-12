Markets Deserted, Hotels Sans Customers: Life Limps Back To Normal In Jammu After India Pakistan Ceasefire

By Chanchal Mukherjee and Amir Tantray

Jammu: With people still confined to their homes and markets and streets giving a deserted look due to the recent cross border bombardment, Jammu is limping back to normal after the recent India and Pakistan ceasefire following days of armed confrontation.

Places like heritage market Raghunath Bazar have opened but without customers which was unusual as this place is known for hosting pilgrims as well as general customers.

"I opened my business establishment yesterday as well but customers are keeping at a bay. Today also till afternoon, I haven't received a single customer in my shop and the reason may be the holiday of Budh Purnima. Hopefully that soon people will start arriving and normalcy will be restored soon. Many of the people had gone to their native villages and town and even few locals also left for safer places, which could be another reason," said Sukesh Khajuria, a shopkeeper of Raghunath Bazar told ETV Bharat.

The worst hit is the hotel and restaurant industry who are dependent on the tourists, daily travellers from other districts of Jammu region and Kashmir valley, as they have stopped preparing food as well.

Pointing out the impact of India-Pakistan issue, Manoj Rana, an employee of Mughal Darbar hotel and restaurant at Residency road area of Jammu city, told ETV Bharat, "Since last Wednesday, the hotel and restaurant industry are not getting any business. The number of visitors has gone down drastically. Earlier, around 180-190 people would visit every day but now it has remained 10-15 people only in my hotel and restaurant."

This industry in Jammu and nearby areas are hopeful that business will be back on track after a ceasefire between India and Pakistan.

"Visitors are avoiding out due to the current scenario which is a bad hit to hotel and restaurant sector. Now, we are hopeful that this ceasefire will bring the business back on track," he said.

Once a hustle-bustle markets and hotels now give deserted look at several places.

Worried about going down business day after day, Riyaz Malik, manager at New Naaz hotel and restaurant, told ETV Bharat, "This sector has been facing a tough time these days as you can notice empty seats of the restaurant area. We were getting good business till mid April. Most of the employees of the hotel have gone back to their native place following recent issues and lack of visitors. I am hopeful that the ceasefire will help to ease the tension and the situation will become normal," he added.

These hotels and restaurants are dependent on the manpower coming from different districts and even from neighbouring states, and they fled the day when things turned hostile.

Authorities associated with the trade industry are aware of the situation and its impact on the ground.

Elaborating about the situation, Anil Gupta, Senior Vice President of Chamber of Commerce & Industry (Jammu), told ETV Bharat, "It is a grim situation for several industry as 80 percent migration labours have already gone back to their states and nobody knows when will they come back."

"The hotel industry is underway in a serious situation these days. Some hotels are either shut down or on the burger of closing due to lack of visitors and migrant labourers," Gupta added.

Referring to the current situation of industries, Arun Gupta, President, Chamber of Commerce & Industry (Jammu), told ETV Bharat, "It is a fact that several labourers have gone back following which some industries are facing. I am hopeful that the business situation will become normal after the ceasefire fire."

"I am very optimistic that pilgrimage tourists will start visiting the Jammu area very soon," he added.