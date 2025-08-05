ETV Bharat / state

Markets Bloom As Raksha Bandhan Approaches In New Delhi

New Delhi: The festival of Raksha Bandhan, symbolising the unbreakable bond of love between brothers and sisters, will be celebrated this year on August 9. With the festival just around the corner, markets across the capital have come alive with vibrant colours, decorative stalls, and Rakhis ranging from traditional threads to designer and branded options.

Delhi’s historic Sadar Bazaar has become a major attraction, offering more than 3,000 varieties of Rakhis. The area near the Hanuman Temple is transformed each year into a special Rakhi market.

Over 50 dedicated Rakhi shops have been set up. Wholesale traders and small retailers have installed their shops in Sadar Bazaar. According to traders, sales began several months in advance this year. The festive shopping is expected to continue until two days before the occasion.

Rakhi seller Laxman Sahay said, “This time, over 3000 varieties of Rakhis are available. The most expensive among them is the AD design Rakhi. The wholesale price of a rakhi is Rs 180, while its retail price ranges from Rs 300 to Rs 400, and it is available in multiple colours. A rakhi made by adding original peacock feathers costs Rs 180 per dozen.”

He further elaborated that the rakhi with the evil eye has been in great demand, with a starting price of Rs 15. The cheapest rakhi is priced at Rs 3 per dozen.

Sahay said that he gets the rakhis designed by experts, who do not repeat any design the next year. Another rakhi seller, Raju, who sells rakhis for children, said that the price of a rakhi with cartoon characters made of metal costs Rs 95 per dozen.