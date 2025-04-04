Market Downturn, Export Restrictions Put Kerala's Ginger Farmers In A Spot

Kozhikode: Ginger, used widely in Indian cuisine, has long been an reliable source of income for Kerala's farmers. The spice fetches decent price in the markets and has long been a source of steady income for farmers of the state.

However, over the last couple of years, the price of ginger has crashed substantially and this has emerged as a major cause of concern for the farmers who are staring at losses while contemplating whether they would be able to recover their input costs. Ginger fetched up to Rs 4,500 for a 60 kg sack but now the price has dipped to just Rs 1,200 per sack which translates to Rs 20 per kg for the premium variety.

Similarly, second-grade ginger is being sold for as less as Rs 300 per sack which comes to just Rs 5 per kg. Interestingly, ginger sells for Rs 7-10 per 100 grams in the retail market which translates to at least Rs 70 per kg. Even as the price disparity remains wide, middlemen remain unwilling to offer farmers a fair price, claim wholesale and retail vegetable traders.

Ginger plants at a farm in Karnataka (ETV Bharat)

Malayali farmers dominate ginger cultivation in Karnataka, the country’s largest producer of the spice. The key farming regions of the state Mysuru, Shivamogga, Mandya, Hassan, Chamarajanagar, Hubballi, Haveri and Kodagu. Last season, Saju, a farmer from Kerala cultivated ginger on 36 acres in Hubballi, yielding 400 sacks (400 x 60 kg). He made a decent profit. However, the current market collapse has left farmers like Saju facing massive losses, with no way to even recover their initial costs.

Ginger cultivation is an expensive process and requires an investment of around Rs 8.5 lakh per acre. Farmers need at least 240 kg of ginger seeds, which must be treated with pesticides and fungicides before planting. Soil preparation and irrigation are crucial, and the planting process starts between March and April. Within a month, shoots begin to emerge, requiring regular application of fertilizer and continuous irrigation. Harvesting begins in November. Due to high prices last year, Malayali farmers cultivated ginger on more than 4,000 hectares of land. But as the harvest season arrived, prices crashed, forcing the farmers to delay harvesting. Now, if they wait too long, the ginger will sprout, reducing its weight and further adding to their losses.

A ginger farm in Karnataka (ETV Bharat)

What's even more worrying for Malayali farmers in Karnataka is that a surge in farming activities has driven up land lease rates from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 1.5 lakh per acre annually, while labor costs have also increased significantly, leading to a 60% rise in production expenses. Farmers from districts such as Kozhikode, Malappuram, Kottayam, and Alappuzha have made large-scale investments in ginger farming. Meanwhile, states like Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Odisha have also expanded their ginger farming, with Maharashtra even providing free seeds to farmers. This has resulted in more demand for Maharashtra ginger in Nagpur.

The crisis has worsened with restrictions on ginger exports to Bangladesh, which has severely impacted farmers' ability to sell their produce abroad. Many farmers who had stockpiled ginger hoping for price recovery now find themselves staring at uncertainty. Farmers' associations are calling on the government to intervene by fixing a minimum support price for ginger. They are also demanding a scientific crop census to help farmers' transition to more sustainable and profitable crops. Despite contributing significantly to Karnataka’s agriculture, Malayali farmers receive little or no government support, apart from free electricity. The United Farmers and Producers Association has urged immediate policy action to address the crisis.

Ginger shoots (ETV Bharat)

Ginger (Zingiber officinale), a rhizome that grows underground, is widely used as a spice and medicinal ingredient. The term ‘ginger’ is derived from the Dravidian word Chingi Ver. The plant grows up to 90 cm tall and even if its above-ground parts perish, the underground rhizome continues to thrive. In Kerala, ginger can be cultivated at altitudes ranging from sea level to 1,500 metres, with the ideal range being between 300 and 900 metres above sea level. The crop thrives in warm and humid climates.

Freshly harvested Ginger (ETV Bharat)

Ginger is known for its medicinal properties, helping with digestion, nausea, indigestion, diarrhoea, diabetes and hemorrhoids. It is a key ingredient in curries, pickles and Ayurvedic medicines. Major ginger-producing regions in the world include India, Southeast Asia, South Africa and the Caribbean. Dried ginger (Chukku) is an essential component in traditional medicine, and high-yield varieties such as Rigodi, Varada, Rajata, Mahima, Athira, and Karthika have been developed for commercial farming.

As the ginger market faces one of its worst downturns, immediate intervention is crucial to prevent further distress among farmers. Without government support and fair pricing mechanisms, many small-scale farmers may be forced to abandon ginger farming, leading to long-term consequences in the agricultural sector. The ongoing crisis highlights the urgent need for reforms to protect farmers from market volatility and ensure the sustainability of ginger cultivation in India.