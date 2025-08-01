ETV Bharat / state

Marines Emergency Response Team Called To Remove Hanging Tanker On Gambhira Bridge

Anand: A Marines Emergency team has been called from Porbandar to remove the hanging tanker from the Gambhira Bridge in the Anand district of Gujarat, officials said on Friday.

The Anand and Vadodara district administrations took a lot of effort to remove the tanker after they were requested by its owner. But despite these efforts, they were unable to remove the tanker. The tanker has been stuck for 21 days. The administration of both districts has now handed over the arduous task to a team from Porbandar.

The team has assured the officials that it would remove the tanker inside a week. They claim that with the help of modern machines, they will be able to remove the tanker inside four to five days.

Anand District Collector Praveen Kumar Choudhary said that the Marines team has agreed to remove the tanker. "The team has modern machines," he said.