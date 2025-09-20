ETV Bharat / state

Marigold Moments: Kanker’s Women Bloom With Flower Cultivation & Reap A Fortune

They sought bank loans and sourced seedlings from the Krishi Vigyan Kendra and the Horticulture Department. Later, they planted nearly 20,000 saplings spread across 10-20 decimals of different gardens in May and June. Today, after three months, their fields are in full bloom and demand from the local markets is also growing.

In Murdongri, six SHGs, including the Ram Rahim group of Pidhapal, Jai Ambe of Bhirawahi, Maa Danteshwari of Kokpur, Pooja of Murdongri, Saraswati of Kirgoli, and Jai Ambe of Bardevri, have together started marigold farming on about one acre of land.

For years, the women who were happy quietly working in their fields and homes, now look at entrepreneurship through self-help groups (SHGs) under the National Rural Livelihood Mission (NRLM). Guided and trained, they are cultivating Kalakatiya (Kolkata) marigolds, earning well and securing their future.

Kanker (Chhattisgarh ) : In Murdongri’s marigold fields, just 12 kilometers from Kanker town, rows of golden-yellow blooms shine bright kissed by the rays of sun. Among them, women bend with baskets in hand, reaping not only the orange and yellow flowers of their hard work, but also a dignified income.

“I was a housewife but when I was told about marigold cultivation and the potential the flowers have to help me earn more, I joined in. Now, I contribute to my family’s income,” says Yamuna Uike, while carefully plucking blossoms from her garden.

Not one or two, about 50 women took the journey together which began with exposure visits. They were trained in Balod and Durg on everything from planting to flower-picking techniques. After they returned, they planted and nurtured the saplings, reaping the first harvest within three months.

Speaking about her experience so far, Sarita Mandavi, a farmer, says she started small. “In three decimals of land, I grew marigold and sold 69 kg of flowers and earned Rs 4,100. Now, I plan to expand, she says.

Encouragement often came from within the community. “It was our group’s Didi who first inspired us to plant marigolds. We saw the results quickly, and everyone wanted to join,” recalls Anita Jurri.

Cluster in-charge Janaki Meshram explains the math. The women invested Rs 3,000 to buy marigold plants and did everything to take care. Within weeks, they started earning. Till now all have got back the amount they had invested. Now they are geraring up to rake profits of Rs 50,000-Rs 60,000, Janaki explains.

“Women actually are hard workers. But marigolds do not need more work. They offer a side income with less effort. And it is only the unused land that they used for growing the flowers,” Janaki adds.

For women like Geeta Thakur, the satisfaction of becoming independent and earning well is indescribable. “We not only earn but also gain confidence in ourselves. It feels good to know we can improve our lives with our own hands,” she says fending to her marigold plants.

An experiment that started as a trial has finally come to define a women-led movement. Across Kanker, almost all vacant patches of land have turned colourful with the flowers. “At least we know, we can run our lives with financial independence,” say the farmers, smiling all the way.