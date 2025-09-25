Margadarsi Reflects Commitment, Affirms MD Shailaja Kiron At Launch Of Chit Fund's 125th Branch In Hyderabad
Margadarsi Chit Fund's 125th branch was inaugurated on Wednesday by Ramoji Group CMD Ch Kiron and Margadarsi MD Shailaja Kiron in Hyderabad's Malkajgiri.
Hyderabad: As Margadarsi Chit Fund opened its 125th branch in Hyderabad's Malkajigiri, Managing Director Shailaja Kiron hailed its decades-long journey, saying the firm has always been synonymous with trust and commitment, and continues to stand the test of time providing reliable services for generations.
Addressing the inaugural event of the 125th branch at Anandbagh Circle Balaji Big Town in Malkajgiri here on Wednesday, MD Shailaja Kiron highlighted how the fund operates legally while following the values established by Ramoji Group of Companies founder Chairman late Sri Ramoji Rao. The event was graced by Ramoji Group of Companies CMD Ch Kiron and Sri Ramoji Rao's grandson Sujay.
Launched in 1962, the chit fund now serves more than 60 lakh subscribers today. "Margadarsi, which began as a small initiative in 1962, has grown tremendously over the years, now serving over 60 lakh subscribers. Chit funds have proven to be an invaluable tool for meeting personal and business needs, functioning both as an emergency fund and as a financial insurance product. With a long-standing history, chit funds will remain stable for generations to come," she stated.
The MD further elaborated, "Some years back, chits of Rs 10,000 were managed. Today, we handle amounts ranging from Rs 10 lakh to Rs one crore, and in the next ten years, we hope to manage chits of Rs 10 crore. As the financial needs of people grow, particularly in the middle class, chit funds continue to play a crucial role. Young people, after understanding its benefits, also realise the necessity of investing in chits. These investments are independent of market conditions and carry no risk. Structured over 40-50 months, they provide security and utility in all ways."
CMD of Ramoji Group of Companies CH Kiron added, "Margadarsi has guided the wealth growth of three generations who have associated with us. We hope many more families follow the same path."
Subscribers including Lalitha Devi, B Gopal, Sarath Babu, and Bhagyalakshmi expressed their satisfaction, stating that their association with Margadarsi has helped them meet various financial needs over the years.
The event was attended by senior officials including Margadarsi CEO P Satyanarayana, COO Madhusudhan, Director Venkataswamy, Vice Presidents Rajaji, Balaramakrishna, Sambamurthy, Ramakrishna, J Srinivas, General Managers Adinarayana, Ravindranath, Prasad, Deputy General Manager Balakrishna, Malkajgiri Branch Manager Chandrasekhar, and other branch managers.
