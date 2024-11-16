Margadarsi Chit Fund: Three New Branches Launched Virtually by MD Sailaja Kiron

Hyderabad: To celebrate Ramoji Group founder Ramoji Rao's 88th birth anniversary, Margadarsi Chit Fund opened three new branches in Telangana. These new branches came up at Wanaparthy, Shamshabad, and Hastinapuram respectively. The three new branches were virtually inaugurated by Margadarsi MD Sailaja Kiron.

With this, Margadarsi, which has been serving in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka for more than six decades, has expanded its network to a total of 118 branches today.

Margadarsi Chit Fund MD Sailaja Kiron virtually inaugurates three new branches at Wanaparthy, Shamshabad and Hastinapuram in Telangana. (ETV Bharat)

Earlier this morning at Wanaparthy, the 116th branch of Margadarsi was inaugurated. In her virtual address from Ramoji Film City, Hyderabad, MD Sailaja Kiron extended greetings to the staff on the occasion of the inauguration of this new branch. COO Madhusudan, Vice President Balarama Krishna, lit the lamp and started the activities of the department.

In the evening, MD Sailaja Kiron virtually inaugurated the 117th branch of Margadarsi in Rallaguda of Shamshabad Mandal, Rangareddy district. CEO Satyanarayana and Branch Manager Arun Kumar lit the lamp along with Vice President Rajaji. Also, MD Sailaja Kiron virtually inaugurated Margadarsi's 118th branch at Hastinapuram in Rangareddy district. Director Venkataswamy participated in the program.

Speaking on the occasion, MD Sailaja Kiron said that the members have been saving their hard-earned money in Margadarsi with trust and confidence. She said that Margadarsi is using advanced technology to provide better services to them. The same kind of services are being provided to the members of all branches by well-trained staff, she added.

"Today, on the occasion of Ramoji Rao's birth anniversary, we started new branches in Wanaparthi, Shamshabad, and Hastinapuram. Thus, our staff is constantly working to provide guidance and financial services to more people. Margadarsi is always ready to serve you." - Sailaja Kiron, Margadarsi MD.