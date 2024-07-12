ETV Bharat / state

Margadarsi Chit Fund Opens Second Branch In Coimbatore, It's 114th In India

Coimbatore: Margadarsi Chit Fund Pvt Ltd on Friday opened its second branch in Coimbatore at Avinashi Road, making it the company's 114th branch in the country. The new branch was inaugurated by Satya Narayana Pathuri, Chief Executive Officer of Margadarsi Chit Fund.

Margadarsi Chit Fund, a pioneer in this business, was established in 1962 and currently has over 60 lakh customers with 113 branches across the states of Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka.

Having an annual turnover of Rs 9,396 crore, Margadarsi operates chit facilities as per the needs and convenience of customers. Margadarsi Chit Fund Private Limited is headed by Managing Director Shailaja Kiran.

The second branch that was opened in Coimbatore aims to address the financial needs of the people here. Vice president Balarama Krishna, Tamil Nadu director Sridhar and several other officials were present at the inauguration.

Pathuri presented the first receipt of the branch to Branch Manager Nixon. Through this new branch, Margadarsi Chit Fund will offer financial management and advanced technology services to its clients, its executives said.