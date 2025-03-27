ETV Bharat / state

March 19 Pune Bus Fire Horror: Driver Arrested On Discharge From Hospital

The minibus which was set on fire fire by its driver while ferrying some employees of a company to their office, at Hinjewadi, near Pune, Wednesday, March 19, 2025. ( PTI )

Pune: The driver of a private firm's bus that caught fire in Pune's Pimpri Chinchwad area on March 19, leading to the deaths of four employees and injuries to six, was arrested on Thursday, a police official said.

Janardhan Hambardekar, who was among those injured in the horrific incident, was placed under arrest after he was discharged from a private hospital, the official said.

"We have arrested him after he was discharged from the hospital today. He will now be produced in court," Hinjewadi police station senior inspector Kanhaiya Thorat said.