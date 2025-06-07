ETV Bharat / state

Marathi Literary Icon Daji Panshikar Passes At 92

Daji Panshikar was renowned for his books and lectures all over the world.

Marathi Literary Icon Daji Panshikar Passes At 92
Daji Panshikar was responsible for a multitude of Maharahstra's ideoligical treasures. (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : June 7, 2025 at 10:43 AM IST

1 Min Read

Thane: Distinguished scholar Daji Panshikar passed away on Friday, June 6, in Thane at the age of 92. He is survived by his wife, two daughters, son, son-in-law and daughter-in-law.

Daji Panshikar was a hallmark of Marathi literature and a scholar of Ramayan, Mahabharata, and Sant Vangmaya. Not only was he renowned for his literature but also for his societal lectures uplifting the public for over half a century. He was responsible for carrying forward the legacy of Hindu scriptures and traditions of another great scholar in Vasudev Shastri Panshikar. He traveled across the globe delivering over 2500 lectures.

Along with writing articles in Times and other newspapers, he wrote various articles in Saamna Dainik for 16 consecutive years, which are regarded as ideological treasures in Maharashtra. His renowned works include Mahabharata Ek Sudacha Pravasa, Karna Khara Koon Thota?, Kathamrutam, Kanikaniti, two parts of Stotra Ganga based on the hymns of Shankaracharya, five parts of Unfamiliar Ramayana, Gaan Saraswati Kishori Amonkar - Adi Shakticha Dhanyodgar, etc.

His speeches and writings included distinct characteristics such as deep reflection, expertise in the subject, and precise interpretations. Daji came in close contact with Marathi veterans in literature, music, theatre, and film while being the manager of his elder brother Prabhakar Panshikar's Natyasampada Natya Sanstha.

His last rites were held on Saturday, June 7, at 9:30 am at the Jawahar Bagh Crematorium, Thane West.

Thane: Distinguished scholar Daji Panshikar passed away on Friday, June 6, in Thane at the age of 92. He is survived by his wife, two daughters, son, son-in-law and daughter-in-law.

Daji Panshikar was a hallmark of Marathi literature and a scholar of Ramayan, Mahabharata, and Sant Vangmaya. Not only was he renowned for his literature but also for his societal lectures uplifting the public for over half a century. He was responsible for carrying forward the legacy of Hindu scriptures and traditions of another great scholar in Vasudev Shastri Panshikar. He traveled across the globe delivering over 2500 lectures.

Along with writing articles in Times and other newspapers, he wrote various articles in Saamna Dainik for 16 consecutive years, which are regarded as ideological treasures in Maharashtra. His renowned works include Mahabharata Ek Sudacha Pravasa, Karna Khara Koon Thota?, Kathamrutam, Kanikaniti, two parts of Stotra Ganga based on the hymns of Shankaracharya, five parts of Unfamiliar Ramayana, Gaan Saraswati Kishori Amonkar - Adi Shakticha Dhanyodgar, etc.

His speeches and writings included distinct characteristics such as deep reflection, expertise in the subject, and precise interpretations. Daji came in close contact with Marathi veterans in literature, music, theatre, and film while being the manager of his elder brother Prabhakar Panshikar's Natyasampada Natya Sanstha.

His last rites were held on Saturday, June 7, at 9:30 am at the Jawahar Bagh Crematorium, Thane West.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

DAJI PANSHIKARDAJI PANSHIKAR DEATHMARATHI SCHOLAR PASSED AWAYDAJI PASHINKAR LAST RITES

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

AI, AR, & Robots: How Cutting-Edge Tech Is Powering India's Bullet Train Project

Driverless Taxis On The Rise: Waymo Hits 10 Million Autonomous Rides Powered By AI

Jharkhand’s Green Saviour Mary Surin Who Quenches A Forest’s Thirst Creating 35 Patthar Dams

Galileo, The Dog Guardian Of MP's Veerangna Durgavati Tiger Reserve, Who Has Jailed 91 Poachers

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.