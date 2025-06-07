ETV Bharat / state

Marathi Literary Icon Daji Panshikar Passes At 92

Thane: Distinguished scholar Daji Panshikar passed away on Friday, June 6, in Thane at the age of 92. He is survived by his wife, two daughters, son, son-in-law and daughter-in-law.

Daji Panshikar was a hallmark of Marathi literature and a scholar of Ramayan, Mahabharata, and Sant Vangmaya. Not only was he renowned for his literature but also for his societal lectures uplifting the public for over half a century. He was responsible for carrying forward the legacy of Hindu scriptures and traditions of another great scholar in Vasudev Shastri Panshikar. He traveled across the globe delivering over 2500 lectures.

Along with writing articles in Times and other newspapers, he wrote various articles in Saamna Dainik for 16 consecutive years, which are regarded as ideological treasures in Maharashtra. His renowned works include Mahabharata Ek Sudacha Pravasa, Karna Khara Koon Thota?, Kathamrutam, Kanikaniti, two parts of Stotra Ganga based on the hymns of Shankaracharya, five parts of Unfamiliar Ramayana, Gaan Saraswati Kishori Amonkar - Adi Shakticha Dhanyodgar, etc.