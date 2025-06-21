ETV Bharat / state

Maharashtra | Number Of Students Choosing Marathi In Competitive Exams Decreasing

Mumbai: The State Council of Educational Research and Training, Maharashtra, prepared the ‘State School Curriculum Framework 2024’. Hindi was made compulsory as the third language.

After opposition from various levels, the Maharashtra Education Minister Dadaji Bhuse verbally stated that Hindi language was not "compulsory". However, the Devendra Fadnavis-led government zeroed in on Hindi as the third language from class 1. A Government Resolution was issued in this regard. It omitted the word 'mandatory' and states that other languages ​​can be learned if there is a minimum of 20 students.

There was opposition to it by the Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS). Many teachers’ organisations and parents are expressing concerns about this decision.

However, according to statistics, this year, the number of students choosing the Marathi language in the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC), Staff Selection Commission, Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) and other competitive examinations is decreasing.

Although Marathi and English language options are available for taking the MPSC examination, it is evident that students prefer English more.

According to students, this is because study materials for technical subjects are easily available in English, while information and reference materials are less available in Marathi.

At the same time, students said that "study materials in the Marathi language are also less available on digital platforms."

Jeevan Pawar, Director of the Competitive Examination Centre, told ETV Bharat that students are preferring Hindi and English for competitive examinations.

"There are 22 Indian languages ​​available for taking Staff Selection Commission, UPSC and other competitive examinations, including Hindi and English. The statistics have revealed that the English language has been given the highest priority for these examinations this year. It is also clear that students have chosen the Hindi language option," added Jeevan Pawar.