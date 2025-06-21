Maharashtra | Number Of Students Choosing Marathi In Competitive Exams Decreasing

Mumbai: The State Council of Educational Research and Training, Maharashtra, prepared the ‘State School Curriculum Framework 2024’. Hindi was made compulsory as the third language.
After opposition from various levels, the Maharashtra Education Minister Dadaji Bhuse verbally stated that Hindi language was not "compulsory". However, the Devendra Fadnavis-led government zeroed in on Hindi as the third language from class 1. A Government Resolution was issued in this regard. It omitted the word 'mandatory' and states that other languages can be learned if there is a minimum of 20 students.
There was opposition to it by the Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS). Many teachers’ organisations and parents are expressing concerns about this decision.
However, according to statistics, this year, the number of students choosing the Marathi language in the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC), Staff Selection Commission, Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) and other competitive examinations is decreasing.
Although Marathi and English language options are available for taking the MPSC examination, it is evident that students prefer English more.
According to students, this is because study materials for technical subjects are easily available in English, while information and reference materials are less available in Marathi.
At the same time, students said that "study materials in the Marathi language are also less available on digital platforms."
Jeevan Pawar, Director of the Competitive Examination Centre, told ETV Bharat that students are preferring Hindi and English for competitive examinations.
"There are 22 Indian languages available for taking Staff Selection Commission, UPSC and other competitive examinations, including Hindi and English. The statistics have revealed that the English language has been given the highest priority for these examinations this year. It is also clear that students have chosen the Hindi language option," added Jeevan Pawar.
Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) MLC Milind Narvekar had asked a question in the Legislative Council in March 2025 regarding education in Marathi in Maharashtra.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had replied, saying, "The government planned to conduct all competitive examinations conducted by the MPSC in Marathi. Also, Examinations for technical posts in the engineering and agriculture sectors in the state are not conducted in Marathi. Because engineering books are not available in Marathi, these examinations are conducted in English".
"Permission has been given to take engineering education in Marathi. Books for this course will be available in Marathi. Accordingly, the government had also planned to prepare the syllabus for engineering examinations in Marathi and conduct competitive examinations for all technical posts in Marathi", Fadnavis had said.
However, an official from the Marathi Language Department told ETV Bharat, "The government had not yet taken a decision in this regard."
Meanwhile, a review was conducted for the status of Marathi medium schools in Maharashtra.
An official of Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM) said, "Around 131 Marathi medium schools were closed between 2012-13 and 2024-25 in Mumbai. In the academic year 2012-13, the number of Marathi medium schools was 385, which has decreased to 254 in the academic year 2024-25."
Science students consider science and mathematics to be very important subjects. Education experts said that the government itself implemented the concept of 'semi-English' so that these two subjects should be studied in English from the school level.
Shivnath Darade, general secretary of the State Teachers' Council, said, "The condition of Marathi schools in Maharashtra is. Not only the government, but also the parents of the students are responsible for this." Darade added, "The government is giving approval to aided English medium schools, which were earlier Marathi medium schools. Not a single Marathi medium school has started in the last few years. There is a mentality that schools are a means of earning money. And so no one is supporting Marathi schools. Parents also feel that only if their children are admitted to an English school will they get a job. Marathi medium schools are neglected at the government level, and Marathi schools also do not have adequate infrastructure," added Darade.