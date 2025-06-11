Maratha Reservation: Bombay HC To Hear Petitions Afresh From July 18

Mumbai: A three-judge bench of the Bombay High Court on Wednesday said it will hear afresh from July 18 a batch of pleas challenging the constitutional validity of the 2024 law providing Maratha reservation.

Petitions against 10 per cent Maratha reservation submitted by the state government under the SEBC Act have been pending in the Bombay High Court for a long time. After the Supreme Court directed to dispose of the petitions at the earliest, the matter will now be heard again in the High Court from July 18.

Meanwhile, the High Court has decided to hold the final hearing of the petitions on Maratha reservation in July. The High Court has clarified there is no need for a stay as the relief already given in the case will be applicable to students who had approached the Supreme Court for an urgent hearing. Therefore, the hearing on all the petitions regarding 10 per cent Maratha reservation will now begin at 3 pm on July 18.

The hearing will continue throughout the day on July 19, after which the next date will be fixed. The bench of Justice Ravindra Ghuge, Justice Sandeep Marne and Justice Nizamuddin Jamadar, in its first hearing on the day, directed all the petitioners to submit their written arguments to the High Court by July 10.

The case of Maratha reservation has been pending in the Bombay High Court for a long time due to which admission of Maratha students in educational institutions. Taking note of this, the Supreme Court had ordered the Bombay High Court on May 15 to immediately decide on the petition challenging the 10 per cent Maratha reservation in medical admissions. Accordingly, Chief Justice of the High Court Alok Arodhe has constituted a new bench to hear the case.