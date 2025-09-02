Maratha Quota Stir: Mumbai Police Tell Jarange To Vacate Azad Maidan On 5th Day Of Fast

ETV Bharat / state

Supporters of Maratha activist Manoj Jarange Patil gather outside the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) as they protest, demanding Maratha reservation, in Mumbai on Friday, August 29, 2025. ( IANS )

Mumbai: Mumbai Police on Tuesday issued a notice to Activist Manoj Jarange and his team, asking them to vacate the Azad Maidan in the city, where he is staging an indefinite hunger strike over the Maratha quota demand, officials said.

As the hunger strike at the Azad Maidan in south Mumbai demanding the Maratha quota entered its fifth day on Tuesday, the Azad Maidan police issued a notice to Jarange and his core team. This action was taken because the Maratha quota protesters violated pre-agitation conditions laid down by the police in accordance with the Bombay High Court's guidelines, an official said.

Bombay High Court on Monday said Jarange and two other organisers have allegedly violated the conditions of permissions granted for the protest and hold no valid permission to continue with it.

Noting that Mumbai was "literally paralysed" due to Maratha agitation, which had violated all conditions and brought the city to a standstill, the HC stated it was giving an "opportunity" to Jarange and protesters to ensure all streets are vacated and cleaned by Tuesday noon.