Maratha Quota Row: Manoj Jarange Patil's Health Deteriorates

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 44 minutes ago

Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange Patil's health deteriorated and following the intervention by Maharashtra Minister Shambhuraje Desai, he took treatment.

Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange Patil was given saline after his health deteriorated
Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange Patil was given saline after his health deteriorated (ETV Bharat)

Jalna (Maharashtra): Maratha Reservation protester Manoj Jarange Patil's health deteriorated on Friday night. Jarange Patil is on a hunger strike at Antarwali Sarati village in the Jalna district.

Sources close to Jarange Patil said that the protestor initially refused to take treatment but after an assurance by Maharashtra Minister Shamburaje Desai, he took treatment at midnight.

A team of doctors then gave saline to Jaranage Patil, who has been seeking reservations for the Maratha community.

Meanwhile, several Maratha protesters and Jarange Patil's supporters gathered in Antarwali Sarati village after they got to know that Jaranage Patil's health had deteriorated.

In support of Manoj Jarange Patil's hunger strike, Maratha community members called a strike in the Beed district of Maharashtra."The state government is deliberately ignoring Manoj Jarange's hunger strike. Manoj Jarange had to go on a hunger strike for the Maratha reservation. Today his condition has deteriorated. However, the government has not paid any attention to the hunger strike," a Maratha protestor said.

He alleged that the Jalna District Police had sought extra force to suppress the voice of the Maratha community. "Notices have been given to the Maratha activists. Today, we have called a strike in Beed and it is peaceful, if the government does not take notice of this, there will be more severe repercussions in Maharashtra," the Maratha protestor added.

