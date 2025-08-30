ETV Bharat / state

Maratha Quota Row: Govt Extends Genealogy Committee's Term Till June 30, 2026

A notification issued to this effect mentioned that all provisions of the government decision taken on January 25, 2024, will remain applicable to the panel.

A large number of protestors arrive at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus to join the agitation.
A large number of protestors arrive at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus to join the agitation. (IANS)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : August 30, 2025 at 12:44 PM IST

2 Min Read

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government on Saturday extended the term of the Genealogy Committee headed by Retd. Justice Sandeep Shinde, until June 30, 2026, as the indefinite fast by pro-Maratha activist Manoj Jarange-Patil entered its second day.

The committee was mandated to issue caste certificates and caste validity certificates for the Kunbi, Maratha-Kunbi, and Kunbi-Maratha castes to eligible members of the Maratha community.

Social Justice and Special Assistance Minister Sanjay Shirsat said a necessary resolution is being issued. "The committee was constituted under the government decision of the Social Justice and Special Assistance Department on January 25, 2024. The term of this committee was earlier extended till June 30, 2025. After that, the term of the high-level committee headed by Retd Justice Sandeep Shinde was extended till December 31, 2025. Accordingly, the government had considered giving the Taluka Level Genealogy Committee at least six months more time than the extension of the high-level committee. Accordingly, the tenure of this committee has now been extended till June 30, 2026," he added.

A notification issued to this effect mentioned that all provisions of the decision taken by the government on January 25, 2024, will remain applicable to the committee.

Jarange-Patil's protest time at the Azad Maidan was extended by the Mumbai police till Saturday evening. However, he declared that he won't be leaving Mumbai until his demands, including reservation to the Maratha community from the OBC quota, are fulfilled.

Vehicular traffic was impacted due to the congregation of a large number of his supporters at the spot, prompting police to deploy additional forces to maintain law and order. Personnel from the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) were called in alongside regular police forces to thwart any untoward incident.

All roads to the Mantralaya, the state secretariat, area have been closed for traffic, with only pedestrians being allowed after a thorough check. Thousands of Maratha supporters from all over the state are pouring into Mumbai, leading to a massive traffic jam between Wadala-CSMT on the main Eastern Freeway highway coming to Mumbai.

Protesters blocked the road outside Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and turned aggressive when police tried to explain to them to clear the road. Some protesters took shelter at CSMT and Churchgate railway station at night to join the agitation.

Also Read:

  1. Manoj Jarange: A Lanky Activist Who Took On Political Heavyweights For Maratha Quota Cause
  2. Maratha Quota Protest Day 2: Jarange Continues Fast As Thousands Camp In Mumbai

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government on Saturday extended the term of the Genealogy Committee headed by Retd. Justice Sandeep Shinde, until June 30, 2026, as the indefinite fast by pro-Maratha activist Manoj Jarange-Patil entered its second day.

The committee was mandated to issue caste certificates and caste validity certificates for the Kunbi, Maratha-Kunbi, and Kunbi-Maratha castes to eligible members of the Maratha community.

Social Justice and Special Assistance Minister Sanjay Shirsat said a necessary resolution is being issued. "The committee was constituted under the government decision of the Social Justice and Special Assistance Department on January 25, 2024. The term of this committee was earlier extended till June 30, 2025. After that, the term of the high-level committee headed by Retd Justice Sandeep Shinde was extended till December 31, 2025. Accordingly, the government had considered giving the Taluka Level Genealogy Committee at least six months more time than the extension of the high-level committee. Accordingly, the tenure of this committee has now been extended till June 30, 2026," he added.

A notification issued to this effect mentioned that all provisions of the decision taken by the government on January 25, 2024, will remain applicable to the committee.

Jarange-Patil's protest time at the Azad Maidan was extended by the Mumbai police till Saturday evening. However, he declared that he won't be leaving Mumbai until his demands, including reservation to the Maratha community from the OBC quota, are fulfilled.

Vehicular traffic was impacted due to the congregation of a large number of his supporters at the spot, prompting police to deploy additional forces to maintain law and order. Personnel from the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) were called in alongside regular police forces to thwart any untoward incident.

All roads to the Mantralaya, the state secretariat, area have been closed for traffic, with only pedestrians being allowed after a thorough check. Thousands of Maratha supporters from all over the state are pouring into Mumbai, leading to a massive traffic jam between Wadala-CSMT on the main Eastern Freeway highway coming to Mumbai.

Protesters blocked the road outside Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and turned aggressive when police tried to explain to them to clear the road. Some protesters took shelter at CSMT and Churchgate railway station at night to join the agitation.

Also Read:

  1. Manoj Jarange: A Lanky Activist Who Took On Political Heavyweights For Maratha Quota Cause
  2. Maratha Quota Protest Day 2: Jarange Continues Fast As Thousands Camp In Mumbai

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

MANOJ JARANGE PATILCSMTSANJAY SHIRSATMUMBAI POLICEMARATHA QUOTA AGITATION

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

A Meat Butcher's Daughter - 17-Year-Old Koyel Bar Breaks Two World Youth Records

Explained: Which Are The Safest Cities For Women In India, And What The NARI 2025 Index Reveals About Women’s Security In Our Nation

Interview | 'Not Enough Roles Are Written For Older Women'; Theatre And Film Actor Shernaz Patel On Bias In Industry

Maharashtra | 'One Village, One Ganpati' - Unique Tradition In Sale During Ganesh Festival

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.