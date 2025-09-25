Maratha Quota Row: Bombay HC Allows Filing Writ Petitions Instead Of PILs Against Govt Ordinance
Bombay High Court ruled that petitions challenging the Maratha quota ordinance cannot be treated as PILs, questioning their validity.
Published : September 25, 2025 at 7:50 PM IST
Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Thursday reiterated that the petitions challenging the Maharashtra government's new ordinance on Maratha reservation do not qualify as public interest Litigations (PILs). It allowed the petitioners to file writ petitions instead.
On September 2, the government issued an ordinance allowing the issuance of Kunbi or Maratha-Kunbi certificates to members of the Maratha community, based on entries in the Hyderabad Gazette.
Subsequently, several PILs were filed in the High Court challenging the ordinance. But the bench of Chief Justice Shri Chandrashekhar and Justice Gautam Ankhad expressed strong displeasure, saying these cannot be PILs. The court questioned, “What is to be achieved by filing various public interest litigations on the same issue?”
Shiv Akhil Bharatiya Veer Shaiv Yuva Sanghatana and Maratha Mavla Association had filed a PIL in the HC through senior advocate Satish Talekar, claiming that injustice would be done to the OBC community since the Maratha community is advanced in all fields. Talekar demanded that it be allowed to convert it into a writ petition. Today's hearing was adjourned as another advocate, Mangesh Sasane, sought time.
More about the petitions
Through these petitions, the reservation given to the Maratha community from the OBC quota has been challenged, arguing that the Maratha community is not backward.
Additionally, it was claimed that Kunbi and Maratha are two different categories. The petitioners referred to the Mandal Commission, Bapat Commission, and Khatri Commission reports and conclusions drawn in them.
Similarly, the National Backward Classes Commission had also recorded the conclusion after the study in the year 1999 that Maratha and Kunbi are not the same. However, despite this, the state government has been trying to provide reservations to the Maratha community from the OBC quota by issuing various ordinances in the last few years.
The petitioners argued that the new ordinance of the state government was to please the Maratha community. It has been alleged in these petitions that under the pressure of the agitation carried out by Maratha leader Manoj Jarange in Mumbai during the festive season, the government decided to provide Kunbi caste certificates to those who are interested in the Maratha community as per the entries in the Hyderabad Gazetteer through this ordinance.
