ETV Bharat / state

Maratha Quota Row: Bombay HC Allows Filing Writ Petitions Instead Of PILs Against Govt Ordinance

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Thursday reiterated that the petitions challenging the Maharashtra government's new ordinance on Maratha reservation do not qualify as public interest Litigations (PILs). It allowed the petitioners to file writ petitions instead.

On September 2, the government issued an ordinance allowing the issuance of Kunbi or Maratha-Kunbi certificates to members of the Maratha community, based on entries in the Hyderabad Gazette.

Subsequently, several PILs were filed in the High Court challenging the ordinance. But the bench of Chief Justice Shri Chandrashekhar and Justice Gautam Ankhad expressed strong displeasure, saying these cannot be PILs. The court questioned, “What is to be achieved by filing various public interest litigations on the same issue?”

Shiv Akhil Bharatiya Veer Shaiv ​​Yuva Sanghatana and Maratha Mavla Association had filed a PIL in the HC through senior advocate Satish Talekar, claiming that injustice would be done to the OBC community since the Maratha community is advanced in all fields. Talekar demanded that it be allowed to convert it into a writ petition. Today's hearing was adjourned as another advocate, Mangesh Sasane, sought time.