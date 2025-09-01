Maratha Quota Protest: Jarange Warns To Give Up Water On 4th Day Of Fast-Unto-Death

Mumbai: Activist Manoj Jarange-Patil has warned to intensify his protest and stop drinking water from Monday as his hunger strike over demand for a 10 per cent reservation for Maratha community under the Other Backward Classes (OBC) category entered the fourth day.

Jarange, who has been leading the protest, is staging an indefinite hunger strike along with his supporters at Azad Maidan in South Mumbai since Friday and said they won't budge until their demands are met. They have been camping outside Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminal (CSMT) station in Mumbai for the last four days.

On Sunday, the Maharashtra government said it will seek a legal opinion on implementing the Hyderabad gazetteer on the Kunbi status.

Jarange said the government has records of 58 lakh Marathas as Kunbis and they should declare Marathas as a sub-caste of Kunbis. "If there is any legal issue then there is no need to generalise Marathas as Kunbis," he said.

Minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil, who heads the cabinet sub-committee on Maratha reservation issue, held two meetings on Sunday on this matter and said it has to be studied whether the Hyderabad and Satara gazetteers can be implemented. The minister said there is a Supreme Court directive on recognition of Marathas as Kunbis and the government is open to discussions.

Meanwhile, in view of the huge gathering at Azad Maidan and surrounding areas, police have cautioned against occasional traffic disruptions on roads leading towards south Mumbai. An advisory on traffic diversions has also been issued.

Under this, all roads leading to CSMT and the Municipal Corporation have been shut for traffic while vehicles coming towards Mumbai via JJ Flyover have been asked to ply via Mumbai Police Commissionerate and Metro Junction or Churchgate Station.

The Mumbai Municipal Corporation Road near the main entrance of Azad Maidan from the Metro Junction towards CSMT is closed along with Hazarimal Somani Road that leads to CSMT from Fashion Street and is adjacent to Azad Maidan.