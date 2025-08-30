Maratha Quota Protest Day 2: Jarange Continues Fast As Thousands Camp In Mumbai

Mumbai: The agitation over Maratha quota led by Manoj Jarange entered its second day on Saturday as the 43-year-old activist continued his indefinite hunger strike at Mumbai’s historic Azad Maidan.

Jarange has declared he would not back off until the community's demands, including recognising all Marathas as Kunbis under OBC for job and education reservations, are fulfilled. He has also warned that he will stop drinking water in the next two days if the government does not accept the demands.

Amid overnight rains, the activist and his supporters had to struggle with muddy grounds even as they rued the lack of basic amenities, including water in toilets.

Supporters of activist Manoj Jarange Patil gather for a protest rally demanding Maratha reservation, at Azad Maidan, in Mumbai, Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025. (ETV Bharat)

On Friday, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said his government was "positive" about resolving the issues of the Marathas, if they are social and financial in nature and not related to political reservation.

Fadnavis has said the cabinet sub-committee on issues related to the Maratha community was discussing Jarange's demands and will find a solution within the constitutional framework.

Jarange has warned that Marathas will pour into the city if the government delays its decision on the demand for reservation for the community in education and jobs.

"If you take time to make a decision (on the announcement of reservation), more and more Marathas will come to Mumbai. If the government wants to destroy Marathas, why did it initiate dialogue?" he said on Friday.

Supporters of activist Manoj Jarange Patil gather for a protest rally demanding Maratha reservation, at Azad Maidan, in Mumbai, Friday, Aug. 29, 2025. (PTI)

He also accused the government of trying to divide the Marathas and OBCs. "We have never said that you should reduce the OBC quota and give it to us. We are asking for what is our right....This is our final fight. I will stop taking water in the next two days if there is a delay," he said. Many MPs and legislators of the Opposition parties also met Jarange at Azad Maidan, and expressed their support.

Close to Azad Maidan, the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus has turned a hub for Jarange's supporters as hundreds took shelter there late Friday night to brace themselves for the second day of the stir.

In January this year, Jarange called off his hunger strike on the sixth day, after BJP MLA Suresh Dhas intervened on behalf of the state government. It was his seventh such protest since 2023.