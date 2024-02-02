Loading...

Maratha quota: Not sidelined in party, asserts Bhujbal

author img

By PTI

Published : Feb 2, 2024, 3:53 PM IST

Maharashtra minister Chhagan Bhujbal confirms his relations with Ajit Pawar

Maharashtra minister Chhagan Bhujbal reaffirmed his relations with Ajit Pawar-led NCP group not being strained, following his critique of the state government's management of the Maratha quota agitation. Several members of the party vehemently proposed his removal following his remarks opposing the party's decisions.

Mumbai: Maharashtra minister Chhagan Bhujbal on Friday said that he has not been sidelined in the Ajit Pawar-led NCP group, an ally of the BJP, for his criticism of the state government's handling of the Maratha quota agitation. I have not been sidelined. I am a minister. So far, no one in the party has spoken against me. Ajitdada also said that I have all the right to speak for the OBCs (other backward classes), something I have been doing all along, he said.

To a question on MLA Sanjay Gaikwad of Shiv Sena, another ruling partner, demanding that he be "kicked" out of the Maharashtra cabinet, the minister of food, civil supplies and consumer protection said everyone has the right to demand his resignation. I have been working for the rights of OBCs for several years. I don't seek anything in return. No proposal has been offered to me to join BJP, he said after being asked about activist Anjali Damania's tweet claiming that he has an offer to join BJP.

But whether to keep me in the cabinet or not is the prerogative of the chief minister (Eknath Shinde). I don't think he will kick me out because I used to be a leader of his mentor Anand Dighe in Shiv Sena, Bhujbal said, adding that CM Shinde though has the authority to remove him from the cabinet anytime. I want to tell Sanjay Gaikwad that I was a senior professor at the 'Shiv Sena institute' where you studied, the NCP leader said, stressing the need for toning down the language of criticism.

Gaikwad had said Bhujbal should be "kicked" out of the cabinet for opposing the decision of the state government to provide Kunbi (OBC) certificates to Marathas. Earlier, Bhujbal had questioned the backdoor entry of Marathas into the OBC category and said that he was not satisfied with the state government's decision on the reservation issue. The OBCs are having a feeling that they have lost their reservations as Marathas will take the benefits, he had said.

Read More

  1. Decision over next NCP chief will be taken by the party: Sharad Pawar
  2. Trying to include disputed regions of Karnataka in Maharashtra: Ministers

TAGGED:

Mah minister Chhagan BhujbalShiv senaMaharashtra

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Gavaskar, Shastri to Attend Inauguration of Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot on Feb 14

Grammy Awards 2024: Who Won What, Check out Full List of Winners

Interview: Fact-Checker Flags Poonam Pandey's 'Stunt', Warns of Disinformation Ahead of 2024 Polls

'Saree State of Affairs': Bangladeshis Peeved after West Bengal Gets GI Tag for Tangail Saree

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.