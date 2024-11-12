ETV Bharat / state

Mahayuti, MVA Steer Clear Of Maratha Quota Issue At Jalna Epicentre In Poll Campaign

Jalna: Despite Jalna in Maharashtra being 'ground zero' of the Maratha quota agitation, political bigwigs have avoided the contentious issue during their poll campaigns here, shifting focus to women-centric welfare schemes.

While the ruling Mahayuti leaders have been highlighting the government's Ladki Bahin scheme, the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) has also promised financial assistance to women under the Mahalaxmi scheme, if voted to power after the November 20 polls to the 288-member state assembly. The Maharashtra legislature in February this year unanimously passed a bill providing 10 per cent reservation for the Maratha community in education and government jobs.

However, activist Manoj Jarange has held multiple hunger strikes at Antarwali Sarathi village in Jalna to seek the Maratha quota under the Other Backward Classes (OBC) category.

In the nearby Wadigodri village, OBC activists have also held agitations seeking assurance from the government that their quota will not be affected given the Maratha reservation demand. Marathas comprise nearly 32 per cent of the population in Jalna district, which is a part of the state’s Marathwada region with 46 assembly segments.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Monday addressed two election rallies in the district where he criticised the MVA and Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena (UBT), but refrained from commenting on the Maratha or OBC reservation issues. The CM in his speeches highlighted the Ladki Bahin scheme while accusing the MVA of opposing it.