ETV Bharat / state

Maraaz Adbi Sangam Organises Annual Literary Conference

Anantnag: Maraaz Adbi Sangam, a vibrant literary organisation of South Kashmir, hosted its annual literary conference at Degree College Bijbehara, bringing together distinguished scholars, writers, and poets to celebrate Kashmiri literature and culture.

The conference recognised significant contributions to the literary field while discussing the current challenges faced by the Kashmiri language. The event began with a welcome address by Dr Mohammad Shafi Ayaz, Vice President of Maraz Adbi Sangam, emphasising the importance of promoting the Kashmiri language and literature. The keynote speech was delivered by renowned literary figure Yousuf Jahangir, who reflected on the transformative power of literature in modern times.

One of the key highlights of the event was the presentation of the Sharaf-e-Maraz Award to Dr. Sohan Laal Kol for his outstanding contribution to Kashmiri literature. Shan E Maraaz Award to prof. Shafi Shouq for his literary contribution. Riyaz Anzoo conducted the first session of the conference, which was presided over by Dr. Shad Ramzaan, Convenor of the Kashmiri Language Advisory Board, Sahitya Academy.

The Sham-e-Maraz Award for literary excellence was awarded to Shabir Hussain Shabir for his book Waad-e-Chenab: Tehzeeb o Saqafat and to Nasir Munawar for book 'Siyah Shaban Manz'. Prominent literary figures such as Gh. Nabi Atash, Mohammad Amin Bhat, Dr. Yasmeen Bashir, and Professor Farooq Fayaz also graced the praesidium.