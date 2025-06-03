Maps In Schools Of Himachal Pradesh Do Not Recognise Delhi And Other States

ETV Bharat / state

Bharmour MLA Dr. Janak Raj noticed this blunder when visiting the schools of the Chamba district

Children being misinformed by wrong maps. (ETV Bharat)
Chamba: Different parts of the world recognise a different map of India, but to find such a phenomenon within the country is quite peculiar. Maps of some schools in the Chamba district of Himachal Pradesh are missing out on a few of the 28 states and eight union territories.

Delhi, the national capital, is nowhere to be seen on some of these maps. These maps were drawn on the walls of the schools and have not been updated for quite a while.

It is worth noting that these maps showcase our neighbouring countries in Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and Nepal, but do not include key Indian states like Goa, Telangana, and Sikkim. The school teachers did not seem to notice this blunder either, and have been teaching the students the same.

It was only until Bharmour MLA Dr. Janak Raj made the rounds around schools in the Chamba district that this mistake was realised. Worried that other schools in the area may be making the same mistakes, the MLA has urged Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu to take action.

Raj wrote a letter to the Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Chamba, Mukesh Repaswa,l requesting a survey be conducted in the district and the subsequent updation of outdated maps wherever required. Along with this, the Principal Secretary and the Chief Minister have also been requested to implement such guidelines across the state.

Raj stressed how crucial it is to prevent the spread of misinformation to impressionable children. "I request your good office to direct the Education Department and concerned authorities to conduct a survey and ensure that all schools replace outdated maps with the latest official map of India as per Government of India guidelines. It is vital that students are taught using accurate and officially approved materials, especially in matters of national geography and territorial integrity," he said in the letter.

