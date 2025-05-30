ETV Bharat / state

17 CPI (Maoists) surrendered before Telangana police

Hyderabad: As many as 17 CPI (Maoists) of various ranks surrendered before the Superintendent of Police, Bhadradri Kothagudem district on Friday, police said.

They surrendered after knowing about the welfare measures being taken up for the surrendered Maoists and tribal people provided under the "Operation Cheyutha" programme by Bhadradri Kothagudem Police.

This year, so far, 282 Maoists in various capacities surrendered before the district police due to various schemes and welfare programmes being implemented by the police, an official release said.