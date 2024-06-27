Maoists Set Ablaze Three Vehicles of Jharkhand MLA's Contractor Brother

Palamu: In yet another act of sabotage by the Naxalites, three vehicles belonging to the brother of a sitting MLA were burnt by the Naxalites in Palamu district of the state on Wednesday even as police have launched a search operation to nab the culprits, an official said.

It is learnt that the three vehicles burnt by the Maoists belong to Vinay Kumar Singh alias Binu Singh, brother of Hussainabad MLA Kamlesh Singh. A police official said that on Wednesday night, a squad of Maoists reached the area of Dandila and burnt a JCB and two tractors parked there. While the actual motive behind the arson was not immediately known, it is being speculated that the Maoists might have burnt the vehicles after Abhay Construction owned by Vinay Kumar Singh, brother of MLA Kamlesh Singh failed to pay the “levy” demanded by the Maoists. Vinay Kumar Singh's construction company is building a road from Dandila to Sadeya in Haidernagar.

Singh said that he was getting threats from the Maoists for levy, about which he had informed the police. In Hariharganj, the threat was given by the TSPC, while in the area of Dandila, the threat was given by the Maoists, he said.

Maoist commander Nitesh Yadav, who has a bounty of Rs 15 lakh on his head, is believed to be behind the arson. Police have launched an investigation into the incident.