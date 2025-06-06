ETV Bharat / state

Maoists Set A Truck On Fire, Hold A Passenger Bus Hostage In Bijapur

After setting fire to the onion truck, the Maoists held a passenger bus hostage for about 30 minutes

Maoist
Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : June 6, 2025 at 8:45 PM IST

Updated : June 6, 2025 at 8:51 PM IST

1 Min Read

Bijapur: Maoists set fire to a truck carrying onions and briefly held a passenger bus hostage on Karremarka-Bhairamgarh road in Bijapur late Thursday night, following the recent killings of top leaders Basavaraju and Sudhakar in encounters in Chhattisgarh.

According to the police, Maoists stopped the truck travelling from Maharashtra to Bastar and set it ablaze, completely damaging it.

"There were 10 to 11 Maoists. They told me to run away or they would kill me. As soon as I got out of the vehicle, the Naxalites punctured the diesel tank and set it on fire. The vehicle was loaded with onions. We were bringing onions from Maharashtra," said the truck driver.

Bijapur police said that the incident occurred at around 9 PM on June 5. “The burnt truck was removed from the road using a crane and the Karremarka-Bhairamgarh road was later cleared," stated the police in a statement.

The Maoists held a passenger bus hostage for about 30 minutes, causing fear among passengers. Later, the bus was allowed to leave.

Police say that these actions are in response to the ongoing anti-Naxal operation in the state. Earlier, on May 21, Basavaraju died in Narayanpur, and on June 5, Sudhakar died in Bijapur in an encounter.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, on multiple occasions, has asserted that Naxalism will be wiped out of the country before March 2026.

Bijapur: Maoists set fire to a truck carrying onions and briefly held a passenger bus hostage on Karremarka-Bhairamgarh road in Bijapur late Thursday night, following the recent killings of top leaders Basavaraju and Sudhakar in encounters in Chhattisgarh.

According to the police, Maoists stopped the truck travelling from Maharashtra to Bastar and set it ablaze, completely damaging it.

"There were 10 to 11 Maoists. They told me to run away or they would kill me. As soon as I got out of the vehicle, the Naxalites punctured the diesel tank and set it on fire. The vehicle was loaded with onions. We were bringing onions from Maharashtra," said the truck driver.

Bijapur police said that the incident occurred at around 9 PM on June 5. “The burnt truck was removed from the road using a crane and the Karremarka-Bhairamgarh road was later cleared," stated the police in a statement.

The Maoists held a passenger bus hostage for about 30 minutes, causing fear among passengers. Later, the bus was allowed to leave.

Police say that these actions are in response to the ongoing anti-Naxal operation in the state. Earlier, on May 21, Basavaraju died in Narayanpur, and on June 5, Sudhakar died in Bijapur in an encounter.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, on multiple occasions, has asserted that Naxalism will be wiped out of the country before March 2026.

Last Updated : June 6, 2025 at 8:51 PM IST

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

TRUCK SET ON FIREKARREMARKA BHAIRAMGARHVEHICLE COMING FROM MAHARASHTRAMAOIST INCIDENT IN BIJAPURKARREMARKA BHAIRAMGARH MAOIST

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

AI, AR, & Robots: How Cutting-Edge Tech Is Powering India's Bullet Train Project

Driverless Taxis On The Rise: Waymo Hits 10 Million Autonomous Rides Powered By AI

Jharkhand’s Green Saviour Mary Surin Who Quenches A Forest’s Thirst Creating 35 Patthar Dams

Galileo, The Dog Guardian Of MP's Veerangna Durgavati Tiger Reserve, Who Has Jailed 91 Poachers

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.