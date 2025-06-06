ETV Bharat / state

Maoists Set A Truck On Fire, Hold A Passenger Bus Hostage In Bijapur

Bijapur: Maoists set fire to a truck carrying onions and briefly held a passenger bus hostage on Karremarka-Bhairamgarh road in Bijapur late Thursday night, following the recent killings of top leaders Basavaraju and Sudhakar in encounters in Chhattisgarh.

According to the police, Maoists stopped the truck travelling from Maharashtra to Bastar and set it ablaze, completely damaging it.

"There were 10 to 11 Maoists. They told me to run away or they would kill me. As soon as I got out of the vehicle, the Naxalites punctured the diesel tank and set it on fire. The vehicle was loaded with onions. We were bringing onions from Maharashtra," said the truck driver.

Bijapur police said that the incident occurred at around 9 PM on June 5. “The burnt truck was removed from the road using a crane and the Karremarka-Bhairamgarh road was later cleared," stated the police in a statement.