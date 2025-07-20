14 IEDs Planted By Maoists Recovered From Jharkhand Forest

Chaibasa: Security forces on Sunday recovered 14 IEDs planted by Maoists from the forest area on the border of West Singhbhum and Seraikela-Kharswan districts in Jharkhand, police said.

West Singhbhum SP Rakesh Ranjan said he had received an intelligence input that explosives in large quantities were planted in a forest area on the border of the Toklo police station area in West Singhbhum and the Kuchai police station area in Seraikela-Kharswan to disrupt the ongoing anti-Naxal operation.

A joint team was formed with personnel of CRPF, Jharkhand Jaguar and armed police of the two districts, he said. During the operation, security personnel recovered 14 IEDs, each weighing 2 kgs, from the forest, he added.

They have also recovered a country-made hand grenade, ammonium nitrate powder, and a steel container. All the explosives were defused by the bomb disposal squad on the spot, the SP said.