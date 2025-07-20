ETV Bharat / state

14 IEDs Planted By Maoists Recovered From Jharkhand Forest

A joint team was formed with personnel of CRPF, Jharkhand Jaguar and armed police of the two districts.

14 IEDs Planted By Maoists Recovered From Jharkhand Forest
Representational Image (ANI)
By PTI

Published : July 20, 2025

Chaibasa: Security forces on Sunday recovered 14 IEDs planted by Maoists from the forest area on the border of West Singhbhum and Seraikela-Kharswan districts in Jharkhand, police said.

West Singhbhum SP Rakesh Ranjan said he had received an intelligence input that explosives in large quantities were planted in a forest area on the border of the Toklo police station area in West Singhbhum and the Kuchai police station area in Seraikela-Kharswan to disrupt the ongoing anti-Naxal operation.

A joint team was formed with personnel of CRPF, Jharkhand Jaguar and armed police of the two districts, he said. During the operation, security personnel recovered 14 IEDs, each weighing 2 kgs, from the forest, he added.

They have also recovered a country-made hand grenade, ammonium nitrate powder, and a steel container. All the explosives were defused by the bomb disposal squad on the spot, the SP said.

