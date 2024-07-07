ETV Bharat / state

Maoists Kill Former Naxalite, Who Had Surrendered In Andhra Pradesh

By ETV Bharat English Team

A former Naxalite was stabbed to death in the Kistaram police station area of ​​Sukma. The murder was carried out by the Small Action Team of Naxalites. Recently, the deceased Barse Masa surrendered in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh.

Representational photo (ANI Photo)

Sukma (Chhattisgarh): A small action team of Maoists allegedly killed a surrendered Naxalite in the jurisdiction of Kistaram police station in Sukma, a senior police official said on Sunday.

The deceased has been identified as Barse Masa. Sukma Superintendent of Police (SP) Nikhil Rakhecha said, "'Barse Masa joined the Naxalite organisation in 2010. Barse was active in the Kistaram area. After surrendering in Andhra Pradesh a few days ago, he was living in his village with his family."

"After getting information about the murder, police personnel were sent to the spot and have taken the body in their possession and sent it for post-mortem. The search operation has been intensified to apprehend the Naxalites,'' added the SP.

Masa's kin claimed that the Maoists reached his house while he was asleep and they first surrounded the house from all sides. "The Naxalites got the door of the house opened and took Barse Masa into their custody. He was then killed using a sharp-edged weapon. After the murder, the Naxalites fled from the spot," Masa's kin further claimed.

Police said a pamphlet from Maoists was found at the spot. Currently, an anti-Naxal operation is being carried out in the entire Bastar to wipe out the Naxalites.

